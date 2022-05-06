HBO Max Renews Freshman Series for Season 2

✖

HBO Max renewed the critically acclaimed series Minx for a second season on Thursday. The show is set in 1970s Los Angeles and features Guardians of the Galaxy star Ophelia Lovibond as a feminist who joins the staff of an erotic magazine. It was created by The Jamie Kennedy Experiment veteran Ellen Rapoport.

The series begins with Joyce Prigger (Lovibond) joining publisher Doug (Jake Johnson) to launch the first women's erotic magazine. She is naive about the world, while Glenn just wants to make some quick cash. The unlikely alliance leads to some surprising relationships for both. The main cast also includes Jessica Lowe, Oscar Montoya, Lennon Parham, Idara Victor, and Michael Angarano.

(Photo: Katrina Marcinowski / HBO Max)

"All of us at Minx have been blown away by the passionate response from audiences across the world, who have mashed-up, TikTok-ed and fanfic-ed us into a renewal," Rapoport said in a statement. "We are so grateful to our partners at HBO Max and Lionsgate for being true champions of the show, and for the opportunity to continue on this journey. Here's to more chest hair, pussy bow blouses, and tasteful nudes in Season 2."

"We are thrilled that the world of Minx has resonated in the way that it has," Sarah Aubrey, head of original content at HBO Max, said. "Showrunner and creator Ellen Rapoport, alongside the rest of our gifted creative team, masterfully deliver nuanced humor, with the cast executing her vision seamlessly. We can't wait for fans to see what medicine Doug and Joyce hide in peanut butter for season two!"

Minx is a Lionsgate Television production. Rapoport, Paul Feig, Dan Magnante, Rachel Lee Goldenberg, and Ben Karlin are the execuitve producers. HBO Max released two episodes per week between March 17 and April 14.

Lovibond is best known for playing Carina in Thor: The Dark World and Guardians of the Galaxy, and voiced the character in an episode of Disney+'s What If...?. Her other credits include Elementary, Trying, Titanic: Blood & Steel, and Rocketman. Johnson played Nick Miller in New Girl and starred in ABC's short-lived Stumptown with Cobie Smulders.

"I'd never read anything like it," Lovibond told Entertainment Weekly of the first Minx script she read. "I am a feminist, I love the seventies, so in terms of the aesthetic and the message, it was on point. But I'd never read that kind of character. She's quite flawed. She can be abrasive. I just thought it was a fantastic character. And so funny."