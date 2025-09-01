HBO Max Removes One of the Most Iconic TV Shows of All Time

HBO Max continues to cull beloved programming from yesteryear, and its latest title removal is pretty infuriating.

After previous removals of Looney Tunes and nearly all Cartoon Network programming, the streamer’s axing of animated shows continues. Despite being an autumn favorite for all ages, HBO Max just removed Scooby-Doo, Where Are You?

Scooby-Doo, Where Are You? is the original show featuring Scooby, Shaggy and the rest of Mystery Inc. It aired two seasons on CBS from 1969 to 1970, with all its episodes constantly maintaining popularity through syndication on Cartoon Network, Boomerang, MeTV Toons and other channels. It started the entire Scooby-Doo franchise, which consists of dozens of spinoff TV shows and movies.

‘Scooby-Doo, Where Are You?’ promotional art (Credit: Warner Bros. Discovery)

This series is also where many beloved Scooby-Doo villains debuted, such as Miner 49er, Creeper and the Ghost of Mr. Hyde. Theses villains played a major role in the hit 2004 live-action movie Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed, as well as othe animated spinoffs.

The Warner Bros. Discovery streamer doesn’t think the iconic show is worth keeping around on HBO Max, despite Halloween just being a few weeks away.

Unless you buy the program physically or digitally, there’s now no way to watch the Scooby-Doo, Where Are You? ad-free. Tubi, which is free but features commercials on all shows, is currently licensing the program. Episodes sometimes air on MeTV Toons, but it appears they’ve been rotating through spinoffs Shaggy & Scooby-Doo Get a Clue! and Scooby-Doo and Scrappy-Doo as of late.