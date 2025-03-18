‘Looney Tunes’ Just Got Axed From Max

The house that Bugs Bunny built is kicking him off the property. Warner Bros. Discovery has removed their entire lineup of classic Looney Tunes programming from their streaming service, Max, and told Deadline that this is part of a new plan by the streamer to “focus on adult and family programming.”

The news comes after Max pulled hundreds of classic Looney Tunes episodes near the end of 2022—an unfortunate sign of things to come.

Newer Looney Tunes content, like 2020’s Looney Tunes Cartoons and 2015’s New Looney Tunes, are still available on the service. However, it is currently impossible to legally stream any classic Looney Tunes series without paying per episode.

It’s not the first time Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) has decided to do away with classic children’s programming. After shelling out millions to be the exclusive home of Sesame Street, the company ended their deal to stream the iconic children’s series late last year. In addition, WBD shut down Cartoon Network’s website in August.

In other Looney Tunes-related news, the company fully completed a new live-action film (in the vein of Who Framed Roger Rabbit or Looney Tunes: Back In Action) last year, entitled Coyote vs. Acme. The film was set to star John Cena and reportedly did very well in test screenings, but the company opted to write it off as part of WBD’s tax return instead. Now, the film will never see the light of day.

Strangely enough, there is currently a new Looney Tunes movie in theaters—but that’s no thanks to WBD. A new animated Looney Tunes feature, The Day The Earth Blew Up: A Looney Tunes Story, was set to go the way of Coyote vs. Acme until Ketchup Entertainment purchased the rights from WBD.

The Day The Earth Blew Up: A Looney Tunes Story is in theaters right now.