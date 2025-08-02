3 Cartoon Network Shows Airing for Free Every Weekend Amidst HBO Max Purge

Animation fans have been beyond frustrated with HBO Max as of late, with the Warner Bros. Discovery-owned streamer removing every classic Cartoon Network show from its catalog.

Series like Courage the Cowardly Dog and The Grim Adventures of Billy & Mandy are now MIA, despite previous promotional campaigns lauding the throwback titles.

Many of these shows are now only watchable via digital downloads. Luckily, there are now three classic Cartoon Network shows currently airing free every weekend.

Broadcast network MeTV Toons airs throwback cartoons wall-to-wall, including many shows that were heavily syndicated on Cartoon Network (The Flintstones, Super Friends, Beetlejuice and more). Three Cartoon Network originals are among its current broadcast offerings, so use a digital antenna to tune in for free (or set your DVRs) now.

1. Duck Dodgers

Promotional art for Cartoon Network’s ‘Duck Dodgers’ (Credit Warner Bros.)

Daffy Duck’s classic space-questing alter ego got his own Cartoon Network show back in 2003, becoming a favorite for millennials and baby boomers alike. Duck Dodgers episodes now air in syndication via MeTV Toons on Saturdays at 11:30 p.m. ET.

2. The Real Adventures of Jonny Quest

Promotional art for Cartoon Network’s ‘The Real Adventures of Jonny Quest’ (Credit Warner Bros.)

This ’90s Jonny Quest revival updates the classic sci-fi action series’ characters for modern times. The Real Adventures of Jonny Quest episodes now air in syndication via MeTV Toons on Saturdays at 12:30 p.m. ET.

3. Baby Looney Tunes

Promotional art for Cartoon Network’s ‘Baby Looney Tunes’ (Credit Warner Bros.)

This fun series for young viewers shows the pint-sized adventures of all the Looney Tunes, including Bugs Bunny, Daffy Duck, Taz, Tweety and Space Jam’s Lola Bunny. Baby Looney Tunes episodes now air in syndication via MeTV Toons on Sundays at 7 a.m. ET.