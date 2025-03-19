3 ‘Scooby-Doo’ Movies/Specials Just Added to Tubi

Scooby-Doo, where are you? The beloved canine sidekick to Shaggy, Velma, Fred, and Daphne is apparently on Tubi this month.

The amateur sleuths of Mystery Inc. took their mystery-solving adventures to the Fox-owned free streaming service in March 2025, with three beloved Scooby-Doo movies and specials now streaming for free on Tubi.

A nostalgic viewing option for generations of kids, Scooby-Doo got its start in 1969 with the Joe Ruby and Ken Spears-created series Scooby-Doo, Where Are You!. Produced by Hanna-Barbera, with Don Messick voicing the fan-favorite Great Dane, the series followed the Mystery Inc. kids as they solved paranormal mysteries, leaving villains saying, “I would have gotten away with it too, if it weren’t for you meddling kids.”

While that original series came to an in 1970 after just two seasons on CBS, the Mystery Inc. gang has continued to solve mysteries over the past several decades in various spinoffs, specials, and movies, including Cartoon Networks’ Scooby-Doo! Mystery Incorporated, Max’s Velma, and the beloved live-action films Scooby-Doo (2002) and Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed (2004). Now, fans can catch three of those specials on Tubi for free.

Keep scrolling to see which three Scooby-Doo specials you can stream on Tubi this March.

Scooby Doo! And The Beach Beastie

The Mystery Inc. gang take a much-needed vacation in Scooby Doo! And The Beach Beastie.

The 30-minute special sees Scooby-Doo, Shaggy, Fred, Daphne, and Velma staying at Daphne’s uncle’s beach resort in Florida, where they unravel the mystery of Aquazilla, a strange watery creature scaring tourists and stealing jewels.

The voice cast includes Frank Welker as Scooby-Doo and Fred, Matthew Lillard as Shaggy, Mindy Cohn as Velma, and Grey Griffin as Daphne.

The short was released in 2015 on the Scooby-Doo! 13 Spooky Tales: Surf’s Up Scooby-Doo DVD and marked the sixth direct-to-DVD special produced by Warner Bros. Animation.

Scooby Goes To Hollywood

Originally broadcast on ABC in December 1979 to celebrate the 10th anniversary of the franchise, Scooby Goes To Hollywood finds the beloved canine heading to Tinseltown with his trusted human companion Shaggy. Tired of their Saturday morning show, they attempt to land their own prime-time TV series in Hollywood.

The hour-long special, a parody of both the Scooby-Doo franchise and Hollywood, features the original voice cast of Don Messick as Scooby-Doo, Casey Kasem as Shaggy, Frank Welker as Fred, Heather North Kenney as Daphne, and Pat Stevens as Velma.

Scooby Meets The Boo Brothers

Scooby Meets The Boo Brothers released in 1987 as the first full-length film in the Scooby-Doo franchise. After Shaggy inherits a Southern mansion from his late Uncle Beuregar, he, Scooby, and Scrappy visit it only to discover that it is filled with ghostly tenants and hidden jewels. They get a little help dealing with the paranormal activity from the Boo Brother, a trio of ghost exterminators.

The film’s voice cast includes Don Messick as Scooby-Doo and Scrappy-Doo and Casey Kasem as Shaggy.

In addition to being the first full-length film in the Scooby-Doo franchise, the two-hour telefilm was also the first Scooby entry in the Hanna-Barbera Superstars 10 series, a series of 10 syndicated made-for-television films produced as part of The Funtastic World of Hanna-Barbera programming block from 1987 to 1988.