HBO Max on Roku: All the Latest Updates

Starting last month, some Roku users were finally able to stream HBO Max on their devices, but the process is still hard to navigate. Roku and HBO's parent company, WarnerMedia, are still in a stalemate over the new streaming app's capabilities. Until they come to an agreement, customers are relying on some well-known work-arounds for the process. Roku is one of the two most popular companies for streaming hardware in the U.S., along with Amazon Fire TV. Both companies are in a deadlock with WarnerMedia, not wanting to cut HBO Max a deal similar to the ones Netflix, Hulu and other streamers have. Instead, they want to continue treating it like a TV channel, as HBO itself has been treated up until now. Thankfully, they finally provided a work-around with the latest Roku update. Many customers are still relying on other devices to stream HBO Max, including video came consoles like the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. The Google Chromecast is also a solid option, allowing you to "cast" HBO Max from your mobile device or computer onto the big screen. Aside from those options, Roku customers can now "cast" HBO Max as well — depending on how new their device is. Here is a look at the latest developments in the tumultuous relationship between Roku and HBO Max.

Roku Ultra & Roku Streambar (Photo: Amazon.com) Roku customers can now stream HBO Max, but only if they have the Roku Ultra or the new Roku Streambar. These two new 4K devices were released in October, and they come loaded with the new Roku OS 9.4. This operating system allows you to download the apps Apple AirPlay 2 or Apple HomeKit, both of which can be used to display video from Apple devices like iPhones on the TV screen. While this option is exciting for some users, it still has serious limitations. It requires customers to buy the latest Roku devices, since older or cheaper Roku players won't support AirPlay or HomeKit — even if they have Roku OS 9.4. They also require that customers have an iPhone, iPad, MacBook or other compatible device to stream from. Overall, the Chromecast remains a more versatile option if you plan to take this route.

Airplay 2 (Photo: Dogukan Keskinkilic/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images) The Apple AirPlay 2 app allows users to cast media from an iPhone, iPad or Mac computer. This can be frustrating for customers with non-Apple phones, as the media will not play from any other operating systems. It is also frustrating for those who may have an iPhone and have a Roku device, but not one new enough for this feature.

HomeKit (Photo: Photo Illustration by Omar Marques/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images) The Apple HomeKit app is a bit more versatile — it allows you to cast media from an iPhone, iPad, Mac computer, Apple Watch or even a HomePod. Users can control their whole TV experience with Siri voice commands, which can cut back on frustrating time typing with a TV remote.

Mixed Results (Photo: Getty Images / Robert Daly) Meanwhile, these highly specific options have not worked for everyone, even customers with all of the required hardware. On the Roku customer forum, there are long threads of users trying to help each other work out bugs between their Roku devices, Apple devices and the required apps. A report by The Streamable also noted some of these issues, though it speculated that these were highly specific techincal glitches for those users.

HBO Channel (Photo: Omar Marques/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images, Getty) While Roku has provided this work-around for "casting" HBO Max, it is still pushing its new HBO channel — a re-branding of the previous HBO Now streaming app. Here, customers can log watch HBO content as long as they have a valid login, filling in at least some of the gaps in the content. Sadly, this only applies to HBO network content, not the wide array of WarnerMedia content available on HBO Max.

Negotiations (Photo: Neil Godwin/Future Publishing via Getty Images) The ongoing negotiations between Roku and WarnerMedia are at a stalemate, with neither side willing to budge on its bottom line. According to a report by Variety, the issue is that Roku wants to cut a deal where HBO Max is treated like a cable channel, whereas WarnerMedia wants it to be treated more like a streaming service. Roku reportedly relies heavily on its "Roku channels" and other "platform" features for its profit, despite the ubiquity of its hardware. Both companies have said that they hope a resolution will come soon, but so far there is no sign of a compromise in either direction.