'Tiny Toon Adventures' Revived for New HBO Max Series

HBO Max has officially ordered a Tiny Toon Adventures revival called Tiny Toons Looniversity. The new series has already been picked up for two seasons, with an incredible list of talents behind it. So far, there is no word on when the show will premiere.

Tiny Toons Looniversity follows Babs, Buster Bunny and the rest of the familiar Tiny Toons gang to college at Acme Looniversity, where they will study to become "professional toons." They will learn from the best: the Looney Tunes themselves, studying the art of cartoon hi-jinks while finding themselves and forming friendships. The show will have Oscar-winning filmmaker Steven Spielberg among its executive producers and comes from Warner Bros. Animation, Amblin Television and Cartoon Network Studios. Emmy-nominated writer and producer Erin Gibson will serve as the showrunner.

Tiny Toon Adventures was a beloved adaptation of the Looney Tunes that ran from 1990 to 1992 on FOX. It centered around a cast of young characters that resembled the most iconic original Looney Tunes — for example, Buster Bunny was a small blue-ish rabbit not unlike Bugs Bunny, Plucky Duck looked like a younger Daffy Duck, and so on.

To a certain generation of fans, this show was as important as the Looney Tunes were to the generations before, as the president of Warner Bros. Animation and Cartoon Network Studios, Sam Register said in Wednesday's announcement. "For many kids, Tiny Toons was their introduction to the world of Looney Tunes and, over time, Buster, Babs, Plucky and all the characters grew to be just as beloved by an entirely new generation," Register said. The continuation of our great creative partnership with Amblin Television will bring these characters back for fans of all ages to enjoy."

Register will executive produce the new series along with Spielberg, and the co-presidents of Amblin Televion, Justin Falvey and Darryl Frank. Nate Cash of Adventure Time is also signed on as a co-executive producer. Amblin executive Clint LaVigne and Warner Bros. executive Audrey Diehl will oversee day-to-day creative affairs on the project.

"These smart, hilarious and cheeky characters have left an indelible impression on the childhoods of so many," said Frank and Falvey. "We're thrilled to be able to continue our relationship with Warner Bros. Animation, HBO Max, and Cartoon Network to reimagine the Tiny Toons for new audiences, and we know that fans of the original series will be just as excited to share the show with their children as they will be to revisit a childhood favorite."

The original Tiny Toon Adventures is streaming now on Hulu. Tiny Toons Looniversity is coming to HBO Max soon.