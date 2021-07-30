HBO Max's New Sitcom Criticized for Depiction of Royal Family

HBO Max's latest sitcom, The Prince, is already facing a wave of controversy following its Thursday, July 29 premiere. When the series dropped all 12 episodes of its debut season early Thursday morning, social media erupted not in laughter over the show’s satirical take on the British royal family, but rather in upset over the show’s mocking of 8-year-old Prince George and its jabs at other prominent members of the family, including Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

Framed by the streamer as a satirical take about the imagined inner workings of the royal family and created by Family Guy writer Gary Janetti, The Prince is told through the eyes of an animated Prince George, the third in line to the British throne. The adult animated comedy boasts an all-star voice cast that includes Janetti as the young prince, Orlando Bloom as Prince Harry, Alan Cumming as George’s butler Owen, Frances de la Tour as Queen Elizabeth, Lucy Punch as Kate Middleton, Condola Rashad at Meghan Markle, Iwan Rheon as Prince William, Dan Stevens as Prince Charles, and Sophie Turner as Princess Charlotte. The series was inspired by by Janetti's popular Instagram account, where he satirized royal news.

After HBO Max released the first full-length trailer for The Prince on Wednesday and following the show's premiere, many viewers didn't hesitate to air their grievances. On social media, many dubbed the show's portrayal of Prince George, who is portrayed as spoiled and bratty and speaks in expletive-laced sentences, as "disgusting" and "inappropriate." Issues were also aired over the portrayals of other family members, including Kate Middleton, who is seen throughout the series drinking her share of wine. Meanwhile, Harry and Markle also face their share of jabs. Mayn have argued that the show is tone deaf given comments from the British royal family, including Markle, who previously cited "toxic" media scrutiny for her exit as a senior royal. Keep scrolling to see what people are saying.