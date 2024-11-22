Everything Coming to Max in December 2024

The holiday season is here, and Max is certainly in the spirit of giving. Ahead of the start of a new month, the streamer has unveiled its complete list of TV series and movies arriving in December 2024.

December will prove to be a big one for original content at Max. Next month, the Emmy-winning sports documentary series Hard Knocks returns for a new season, its first to chronicle an entire NFL division as it documents the battle for the AFC North crown during the final six weeks of the NFL season. Meanwhile, James Gunn’s Max Original adult animated series Creature Commandos – featuring a star-studded voice cast, including David Harbour, Maria Bakalova, and Viola Davis – will premiere alongside the HBO Original documentary Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story. To celebrate the 30th anniversary of Friends, Max will also drop the new four-part originals game show special Fast Friends, hosted by Whitney Cummings.

Videos by PopCulture.com

December will also be marked by plenty of exciting film additions, including Clint Eastwood’s courtroom drama Juror #2 and Beetlejuice Beetlejuice. Tim Burton’s follow-up to the cult classic 1988 movie, which will begin streaming on Max on Dec. 6, brings back Michael Keaton, Winona Ryder, and Catherina O’Hara, and also stars Jenna Ortega as Lydia’s daughter. Films like The Goonies, 1978’s Lord of the Rings, and Megamind will also join Max’s streaming lineup.

To view all of the incoming titles, as well as the existing titles in the Max library, you will need a Max subscription. Max costs $16.99 a month ($169.99/year) for the ad-free version and $9.99 per month ($99.99/year) for the ad-supported tier. The “ultimate” ad-free version with 4K UHD resolution, 100 offline downloads and Dolby Atmos sound is available for $20.99 a month ($209.99/year).

Dec. 1

Cedar Rapids (2011)

Clash of the Titans (2010)

Cop Out (2010)

Death Race (2008)

Glee The 3D Concert Movie (2011)

Hamlet 2 (2008)

How I Live Now (2013)

Invisible Stripes (1939)

It All Came True (1940)

Jupiter Ascending (2015)

Key Largo (1948)

Kid Galahad (1937)

King of the Underworld (1939)

Lightning Strikes Twice (1951)

Lord of the Rings (1978)

Man from God’s Country (1958)

Marine Raiders (1944)

Marked Woman (1937)

Meet Me in St. Louis (1944)

Megamind (2010)

Mr. Popper’s Penguins (2011)

National Velvet (1944)

Ninja Assassin (2009)

Overland Telegraph (1951)

Passage to Marseille (1944)

Person to Person (2017)

Pistol Harvest (1952)

Results (2015)

Riders of the Range (1950)

Saddle Legion (1952)

San Quentin (1937)

So This Is Paris (1926)

Stagecoach Kid (1949)

State’s Attorney (1932)

Strike Up the Band (1940)

Take This Waltz (2012)

Teen Titans Go! 400th Episode (Warner Bros. Animation)

The Goonies (1985)

The Hobbit (1977)

The Maltese Falcon (1941)

The Oklahoma Kid (1939)

The Return of Doctor X (1939)

The Return of the King (1980)

The Roaring Twenties (1939)

The Secret Fury (1950)

The Shop Around the Corner (1940)

The Threat (1949)

The Two Mrs. Carrolls (1947)

The Wagons Roll at Night (1941)

The Woman on Pier 13 (1950)

They Drive by Night (1940)

Tomorrow is Another Day (1951)

White Bird in a Blizzard (2014)

White God (2015)

Words and Music (1948)

You Can’t Get Away with Murder (1939)

Dec. 3

90 Day: The Last Resort (Between the Sheets), Season 2 (TLC)

90 Day: The Last Resort, Season 2 (TLC)

Hard Knocks: In Season with the AFC North (HBO Original)

Kids Baking Championship: Frosting the Snowman (Food Network)

Mecum Full Throttle: Las Vegas NV 2024

Dec. 5

Creature Commandos, Season 1 (Max Original)

Roadworthy Rescues, Season 3

Dec. 6

Batwheels, The Great Christmas Caper, Season 2 (Cartoon Network)

Mini Beat Power Rockers, Season 4

Mini Beat Power Rockers: A Villain’s Carol (2024)

Teen Titans Go!, Season 8, Episodes 30-34 (Cartoon Network)

The Official DC Podcast (Max Original)

Tiny Toons Looniversity: Winter In Blunderland, Season 2 (Cartoon Network)

Dec. 7

Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story (HBO Original)

Evolve and Flex, Episode 1

Dec. 8

A Season to Remember (OWN)

Motortrend: Mecum Presents: The 2025 Kissimmee Preview Show

Motortrend: Mecum Presents: The Steve McQueen 917K

Dec. 9

999 Murderer Calling, Season 1 (discovery+)

Dec. 10

Nature of the Crime (HBO Original)

Dec. 12

Bookie, Season 2 (Max Original)

Fear Thy Neighbor, Season 10 & 11 (ID)

Lost in the Amazon: The Rescue That Shocked the World (Max Original)

Was I A Sex Object? (Max Original)

Dec. 13

Batwheels, Season 2 Episodes 22-37 (Cartoon Network)

Dec. 14

Evolve and Flex, Episode 2

Dec. 15

Frozen Planet II, Season 2 (discovery+)

Mistletoe & Matrimony (OWN)

Dec. 16

Truck U, Season 20

Two Guys Garage, Season 23

Very Scary People, Season 6 (ID)

White House Christmas (HGTV)

Dec. 17

Dr. Sanjay Gupta Reports: Is Ozempic Right For You? (CNN)

Dec. 19

Fast Friends (Max Original)

Rose Matafeo: On and On and On (Max Original)

Texas Cheerleader Murder Plot (ID)

The Head, Season 3 (Max Original)

Dec. 20

Juror #2 (Max Original)

X-Rated Queen, Season 1 (Max Original)

Dec. 21

Evolve and Flex, Episode 3

Dec. 22

Build for Off-Road, Season 1

24-Karat Christmas (OWN)

Dec. 23

Alien Files: Reopened, Season 1

Dec. 27

Building Outside the Lines, Season 2 (Magnolia Network)

In with the Old, Season 7 (Magnolia Network)

The Flipping El Moussas, Season 2 (HGTV)

Dec. 28

Evolve and Flex, Episode 4

Mecum Full Throttle: Kansas City MO 2024

Dec. 30

Home Town, Season 9 (HGTV)

Teen Titans Go!, Season 8, Episodes 35-37 (Cartoon Network)

Yellowstone Wardens, Season 6 (Animal Planet)