‘The Prince’: Animated Royal Family Satire Series Starring Orlando Bloom Coming to HBO Max

It’s been announced that HBO Max is developing a brand new animated series titled The Prince, which will be a satirical take on the Royal Family, and feature the voice talents of actor Orlando Bloom. According to Variety, the series will follow the antics of the royal family as seen through the eyes of Prince Williams and Kate Middleton’s oldest child, Prince George. The Prince is created by writer and executive producer Gary Janetti, with the concept being based on his own personal Instagram account, where he regularly shares news stories about the Royals along with reaction photos of Prince George.

Bloom will be voicing Prince Harry, alongside Condola Rashad as Meghan Markle, Lucy Punch as Kate Middleton, Tom Hollander as both Prince Philip and Prince Charles, Alan Cumming as George’s butler Owen, Frances De La Tour as Queen Elizabeth, and Iwan Rheon as Prince William.

In a statement on the new series, Janetti — who has previously worked on shows such as Family Guy and Will & Grace — said, “I’m thrilled to be working at HBO Max and bringing them yet another series about a family ruthlessly fighting for the throne.”

Sarah Aubrey, head of original content for HBO Max, al;so commented on the new series, saying, “We’re so excited to bring the world Gary’s created on Instagram over to HBO Max, where our viewers can discover what his Instagram fans already know – that George can be hilarious, shocking, and surprisingly sweet. We can’t wait to see what Gary does with a bigger canvas to paint on than just a 1:1 square.”

Notably, this is not Janetti’s first series with the upcoming streaming service, as he and his husband — celebrity stylist Brad Goreski — have been working on a travel docuseries, titled Brad and Gary Go To…

The new series comes after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announced that they are going to be splitting their time between The U.K. and Canada, so as to be more independent from the Royal Family.

“It was so many months of talks after so many years of challenges,” Prince Harry said in a statement. “And I know I haven’t always gotten it right, but as far as this goes, there really was no other option. What I want to make clear is we’re not walking away, and we certainly aren’t walking away from you.”

At this time, The Prince does not have an announced premiere date.