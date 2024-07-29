'Hazbin Hotel' Seasons 3 and 4 Officially Coming to Prime Video

Hazbin Hotel will stay open for business! Prime Video's adult animated musical comedy series has been renewed for two more seasons, the streamer announcing at San Diego Comic-Con on Friday that Hazbin Hotel Seasons 3 and 4 are officially in the works!

The hit series was renewed alongside several other several other titles on Prime Videos animated originals slate, including Invincible and Sausage Party: Foodtopia, which are set to return for respective fourth and second seasons. According to Medrano, Hazbin Hotel Season 2, which was greenlit before the show's Prime Video debut in January, is currently in production. She added that "it means a lot how much Amazon has faith in the show and how much they're supporting that."

Hazbin Hotel originally debuted in 2019 when a pilot episode was uploaded to Medrano's Vivziepop YouTube channel. That pilot episode was an instant success, not only attracting attracted 111 million views, but also the attention of Prime Video, which picked the show up for a series order. Season 1 of Hazbin Hotel debuted on the platform in January.

The series centers on Charlie, the princess of Hell, as she attempts to rehabilitate demons to peacefully reduce overpopulation in her kingdom. Per the official synopsis, "after a yearly extermination imposed by angels, She opens a hotel in hopes that patients will be "checking out" into Heaven. While most of Hell mocks her goal, her devoted partner Vaggie, and their first test subject, adult film-star Angel Dust, stick by her side. When a powerful entity known as the "Radio Demon" reaches out to Charlie to assist in her endeavors, her crazy dream is given a chance to become a reality."

Speaking to Collider on the show's double season renewal, Medraon said she is "over the moon. It's huge. I'm properly animated today for it. It's unreal."

"As a creator in animation, it's so precious to even get one season. So, it's unreal and an honor to get this many and to have Amazon have the faith in the show to go ahead," she continued. "Because Season 2 hasn't even come out yet, so a lot of it's based on the response to Season 1 and how Season 2 is shaping up. So, I'm so proud, and I'm determined to keep making the show as good as it can be."

Hazbin Hotel Season 1 is available to stream on Prime Video. Season 2 does not yet have a release date.