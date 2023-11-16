'Hazbin Hotel': Why There's Only 1 Episode You Can Watch Right Now

The adult animated series Hazbin Hotel was a hit upon its release in 2019, but more than four years later, there is still only a single episode available to watch. Released on Vivienne Medrano, also known as Vivziepop's, YouTube channel on October 28, 2019, the pilot episode has attracted more than 91 million views, leaving many wondering why only one episode was ever released.

Hazbin Hotel centers on Charlie, the princess of Hell, as she attempts to rehabilitate demons demons to peacefully reduce overpopulation in her kingdom. Per the official synopsis, "after a yearly extermination imposed by angels, She opens a hotel in hopes that patients will be "checking out" into Heaven. While most of Hell mocks her goal, her devoted partner Vaggie, and their first test subject, adult film-star Angel Dust, stick by her side. When a powerful entity known as the "Radio Demon" reaches out to Charlie to assist in her endeavors, her crazy dream is given a chance to become a reality."

Medrano released the pilot episode financed through Patreon, on her widely viewed YouTube channel in 2019 with the hopes of "a bright future" for the show. Hints of that bright future came in August 2020 when A24 made a series commitment. However, the show did not find a home until Prime Video announced in late September 2023 that it picked up Hazbin Hotel for a two-season order.

Prime Video unveiled the complete cast for Hazbin Hotel at New York Comic Con in October. Season 1 series regulars include Beatriz as Vaggie, David as Husk, Glenn as Niffty, Erika Henningsen as Charlie, Alex Brightman as Sir Pentious, Blake Roman as Angel Dust, Amir Talai as Alastor, with Christian Borle and Joel Perez rounding out the voice ensemble as demons of Hell, Vox, and Valentino.

The upcoming series will be executive produced by Medrano, who will also direct all episodes. Joel Kuwahara, Dana Tafoya-Cameron, Cameron and Scott Greenberg executive produce via A24, with Greenberg only serving as executive producer for the first season. The series is produced by A24 and Fox Entertainment's Emmy award-winning animation studio Bento Box Entertainment. The eight-episode first season is set to premiere in January 2024 exclusively on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide. The pilot episode is currently available to watch on Vivziepop's YouTube channel.