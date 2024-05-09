'Sugar' Exclusive Sneak Peek: Melanie Wants Answers From Colin Farrell's John Sugar After Apple TV+'s Twist Revealed

Melanie wants answers from John Sugar as they grapple with the aftermath of his stabbing. In a PopCulture.com exclusive sneak peek of Friday's all-new episode of Apple TV+'s noir detective series Sugar, titled "The Friends You Keep," Melanie (Amy Ryan) questions Sugar (Colin Farrell) about how the hunt for her ex-stepdaughter Olivia has taken such a violent turn.

Melanie finds Sugar on the floor the morning after being enlisted in the mysterious detective's stab wound care, telling him, "You know, Henry told me you're supposed to be off your feet and resting. I don't think he meant passed out on the floor." Sugar insists, "I wasn't passed out. I like sleeping on the floor," to which Melanie replies dryly, "Well apparently."

She continues curiously, "I mean you were talking in your sleep. You were calling out to someone, it sounded like. In another language." asking, "Do you speak some other language?" Sugar answers obliquely, "Yeah, I speak many other languages," as the two trade a knowing look. He changes the subject, asking what time it is before announcing he should start his day.

But Melanie, who has also been attacked by human trafficker Stallings' henchmen in her home, isn't letting him get off this easily, offering to grab him coffee before asking directly, "Sugar, do you seriously, honestly believe that you can drag me into whatever the f-k this is without having to explain it?" He quips, "Apparently not." Melanie agrees to go get coffee, but it's clear she'll be needing answers as to what's going on – and soon.

Viewers will have to wait to see how much Sugar reveals, as Farrell's character was revealed just last episode to actually be a humanoid alien masquerading as a private detective. The massive twist came as a shock to fans of the series, as Sugar's ability to survive the intensive injuries he sustained at the end of Episode 6 was explained when the detective injected himself with a syringe seen earlier in the season, revealing his true alien identity in the mirror staring back at him.

Farrell told Variety that his character was "just deeply, deeply fatigued" and "needed to drop the mask for a moment" at the end of Episode 6. "And I don't think it is a coincidence that he did it with Melanie in the next room," he continued. "There is something about her presence that gave him permission, even though she's sleeping on the other side of the door."

Watch the all-new episode of Sugar when it premieres Friday, May 10 on Apple TV+.