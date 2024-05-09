'Doctor Who' Stars Ncuti Gatwa, Millie Gibson and Showrunner Russell T. Davies Talk Groundbreaking New Season (Exclusive)

Doctor Who, the beloved British science fiction series, has been captivating audiences for decades with its thrilling adventures through time and space in the Doctor's trusty TARDIS. As the show gears up for its fourteenth season, fans are eagerly anticipating what lies ahead for the Doctor and their companions.

This season is particularly noteworthy with the return of showrunner Russell T. Davies and the addition of new cast members like Ncuti Gatwa and Millie Gibson. Davies, Gatwa, and Gibson spoke to PopCulture ahead of the premiere about the changes for this season, and what they mean for the show's future.

Gatwa, known for his standout role in the hit series Sex Education, is set to make waves in another iconic role: as the newest Doctor in Doctor Who. With his talent and charismatic presence, Gatwa is poised to redefine the beloved Time Lord, bringing his own unique flair to the character. The Scottish actor said Davies gave him "free reign" to characterize the Doctor as he saw fit, inspiring him to create something truly special.

"It was interesting because I had like this notion of like there's a correct way to be the doctor and like I have to hit that," Gatwa said. "I would say 'Am I doing that right Russell?' And he was always like, 'you're fine…' He was always like, 'you guys are fine. You're fine. You're great. Just do you.' He trusted us a lot to take the characters where we wanted to. However, it makes perfect sense, I think, because, the Doctor is a lot more in touch with his feelings than we've seen before, in a certain way.

He continued, "He allows them to come to the surface a lot more. And, we're in a more emotionally intelligent era than we have been before, and so I guess it's a bit of a reflection of that. Yeah, I was intrigued in preparing him. I was intrigued by the notion of him being born again, time and time again, and having this sense of curiosity and adventure and excitement about the world."

Crucial to the show's ethos is not only its Doctor but his/her chemistry with their companion. This season, the lucky human is Ruby Sunday, who will accompany the shape-shifting alien on his myriad adventures through the galaxy and beyond. As the audience surrogate, Sunday will play a crucial role in engaging the audience in the epic story, and Gibson said viewers will enjoy her portrayal.

Regarding the character's qualities that will have the greatest impact, she said, "I think her love and her compassion for people. She's just very selfless, and I think Carla has raised her to be that way. And there's very much a certain element of it's not the family you have, it's the family you choose. So I love how her chosen family is so beautiful and it's such a gorgeous dynamic in that Sunday home.

"I really love the uniqueness of her backstory, and I think her characteristics are really compelling in their own way. She's curious, she's feisty, she's thirsty for an adventure and for her own answers. So yeah, I've had the pleasure of playing a lot of layers in Ruby Sunday that I'm very excited for everyone to see."

Much has been made about Gatwa debuting as the first non-white Doctor in the show's history. As the showrunner, Davies said that everyone involved with Doctor Who has tried their best to be diverse and inclusive, but that it's always "an ongoing battle," one that wasn't a requirement, but "a hope."

"We didn't actually set out with an iron-clad rule that the next Doctor would be black. It was a hope, it was unashamedly a hope. 14 white actors, that was certainly in the air and yet you've got to keep all your options open. So we did audition all sorts of actors, men and women, all sorts of backgrounds all sorts of identifications, and equally people really happy to not identify themselves.

"It was a long process. I definitely did want young," Davies added. "I kind of had an instinct that it's a tough old world and I did want a young energy bursting out the screen and that was a rough guideline in my head."

Fate would have it that Ncuti was the very last person to audition when they thought they had already cast the role. "We literally knew within minutes, that this was the right person. God, that was a good day. I loved that day."

While the Sex Education star said he is happy to be a catalyst to help Doctor Who reach a wider audience, he also noted, "It feels just exciting to be a part of the show. And to have been cast in general, my family could not believe what was happening, and neither could I, to this day.

"So that, that just feels so exciting. And it also feels very exciting that it feels more accessible to a wider reach of kids. There's a whole bunch of kids now that will be able to look at the TV and be like, ah, I can see myself in that. And so that feels so, so, so cool."

Fans eagerly await his portrayal, eager to see how he'll navigate the Doctor's grand adventures. Gatwa's casting marks a new chapter in the Doctor Who legacy, promising excitement, humor, and a fresh perspective on this timeless hero.

It's a new Doctor for a new age and in light of the changes coming to the show Gatwa said — "it's about time." "The show lends itself to diversity and the role. Of course, the Doctor lends itself to diversity, because it's a shape-shifting alien. So it can be anyone. And Jodie [Whittaker] fabulously broke down those barriers before me. Jodie and Jo Martin. And so, it feels cool to be in this time, here and now." Doctor Who streams Friday, May 10 at 7:00 p.m. ET on Disney+, where available, and simultaneously on May 11 at midnight on BBC iPlayer in the U.K.