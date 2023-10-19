'Halloween': Where to Stream Every Michael Myers Movie

For the past four decades and counting, Michael Myers has haunted the big screen, making him one of the most iconic horror figures to date. As horror fans commence their Halloween movie marathons, The Shape will undoubtedly make an appearance, and thanks to the streaming era, watching all 13 films in the Halloween franchise is easier than ever.

The iconic horror movie franchise, and the tale of Michael Myers, aka The Shape or The Boogeyman, began in 1978 when the original Halloween was released. Written by John Carpenter and Debra Hill, the movie told the terrifying tale of what would be dubbed "The Babysitter Murders," documenting Halloween night in the fictional Haddonfield, Illinois, where killer Michael Myers went on a bloody rampage, Laurie Strode being among his only survivors. That film quickly became a cult classic and went on to launch one of the most notable slasher franchises, which now total 13 films, the most recent being 2022's Halloween Ends.

While Ends was said to bring a close to Michael Myers and Laurie Strodes' storyline, there are plans to continue the franchise. Miramaz recently secured TV rights to the Halloween franchise with plans to create a Halloween cinematic universe, which will reportedly include a Halloween TV series.

While news about a potential TV series is slim, fans can binge their way through the complete current film franchise. Keep scrolling to find out where you can binge every single Halloween film, and check out our guide on how to watch the films in order according to the various timelines.