Original 'Halloween' Returning to Theaters for 45th Anniversary

Michael Myers will be haunting movie theaters once more this Halloween season. Nearly five decades after John Carpenter's 1978 classic horror movie Halloween debuted, it is returning to theaters this year, along with its sequels, 1988's Halloween 4: The Return of Michael Myers and 1989's Halloween 5: The Revenge of Michael Myers, to celebrate its 45th anniversary, marking the sixth year in a row the film has been re-released on the big screen.

CineLife Entertainment, Compass International Pictures, and Trancas International Films are partnering to bring the Shape back theatres and drive-ins worldwide. According to CineLife, the version of Halloween to be viewed is a restored and remastered digital print, created under the supervision of the world-renowned cinematographer, Dean Cundey.

(Photo: Compass International Pictures/Getty Images)

"We are thrilled to celebrate the 45th anniversary of Halloween through this continued partnership with Trancas International Films and Compass International Pictures," Bernadette McCabe, CineLife Entertainment's Executive Vice President, said, per ComicBook.com. "For almost a decade, we have delighted Halloween fans by bringing this series back to theaters. After the positive impact it's had, it only felt right to bring back this tradition for another year. We are grateful for this collaboration and are excited to see this year's response."

Carpenter's Halloween first debuted on Oct. 25, 1978, in cinemas and on drive-in screens nationwide. The film centers around Michael Myers, who after being locked away for the past 15 years inside a sanitarium under the care of child psychiatrist Dr. Sam Loomis after brutally killing his sister, escapes on the night of October 30, 1978 and returns to Haddonfield. What is supposed to be a night of Halloween tricks and treats turns into something much more terrifying for three young women, Jamie Lee Curtis' Laurie Strode.

That 1978 film has since risen to not only be a cult classic and annual Halloween season watch, but also one of the most notable slashers. The film launched an entire franchise now totaling 13 films. Released in 1988 and produced by Moustapha Akkad, Halloween 4: The Return of Michael Myers marked a return to Michael Myers after Halloween III: Season of the Witch had no connection to the original story. Halloween 5: The Revenge of Michael Myers, also produced by Akkad, followed in 1989. Both films starred Danielle Harris.

"The iconic Halloween series combines one of the most thrilling and chilling characters in the history of cinema with the Halloween holiday, making a trip to the theaters for these films during this time of year an incredibly awesome experience," Ryan Freimann, SVP of Trancas and Compass, said. "Making the re-release of these films a tradition for new fans of the franchise and those who have been with us since the beginning is an honor."

Halloween (1978) is now back in theaters, along with Halloween 4: The Return of Michael Myers and Halloween 5: The Revenge of Michael Myers. For more information and details on screenings, head to the official CineLife Entertainment website.