'Halloween' TV Show Deal Gets Mixed Reactions From Fans

After 45 years and 13 films, Michael Myers is headed to the small screen, but not everyone is happy about the reported upcoming Halloween TV series. The reported show will open a new chapter for the iconic horror franchise, which launched in 1978 when John Carpenter and Debra Hill's slasher hit debuted in theaters, chronicling the fictional "Babysitter Murders," but some seem to think the franchise is best left to the silver screen.

The reported series will come as part of a larger Halloween cinematic universe planned by Miramax, with Deadline reporting earlier this month that that the production and distribution company secured TV rights to the Halloween franchise following a bidding war. Miramax, which co-owns the film rights with Malek Akkad's Trancas International Films and now owns the franchise's TV rights, signed "a wide-ranging deal with Trancas to develop and co-produce a Halloween TV series, which also includes a first-look agreement on other television projects for the international marketplace." The planned cinematic universe will cover both film and television, according to the reports, though there are few other details regarding the planned TV series.

News that a Halloween TV series is in the works hasn't been welcomed by all, though. After the deal was struck, many fans of the franchise expressed concern and disapproval with Miramax's plans, while others expressed excitement at news the Halloween franchise is set to continue. Keep scrolling to see what fans are saying.