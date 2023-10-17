'Halloween' TV Show Deal Gets Mixed Reactions From Fans
After winning TV rights, Miramax is reportedly planning a cinematic universe, complete with a controversial 'Halloween' TV series.
After 45 years and 13 films, Michael Myers is headed to the small screen, but not everyone is happy about the reported upcoming Halloween TV series. The reported show will open a new chapter for the iconic horror franchise, which launched in 1978 when John Carpenter and Debra Hill's slasher hit debuted in theaters, chronicling the fictional "Babysitter Murders," but some seem to think the franchise is best left to the silver screen.
The reported series will come as part of a larger Halloween cinematic universe planned by Miramax, with Deadline reporting earlier this month that that the production and distribution company secured TV rights to the Halloween franchise following a bidding war. Miramax, which co-owns the film rights with Malek Akkad's Trancas International Films and now owns the franchise's TV rights, signed "a wide-ranging deal with Trancas to develop and co-produce a Halloween TV series, which also includes a first-look agreement on other television projects for the international marketplace." The planned cinematic universe will cover both film and television, according to the reports, though there are few other details regarding the planned TV series.
News that a Halloween TV series is in the works hasn't been welcomed by all, though. After the deal was struck, many fans of the franchise expressed concern and disapproval with Miramax's plans, while others expressed excitement at news the Halloween franchise is set to continue. Keep scrolling to see what fans are saying.
'Worse than no content'
It’s going to be terrible. Hopefully they change it and stick to movies— 👻 Zach 🎃🧟♂️ (@zach_926) October 12, 2023
"This might somehow be worse than no content," one person wrote on Reddit. "Why the f- does everything have to be a 'cinematic universe' now. I hate it."
Many unsure how a TV series could work
A horror of an idea, but not impossible.— John (@enigmachine) October 12, 2023
Hannibal was a great series, inspired by a complicated set of films and books.
If some thought is put into a Halloween series, it could be good.
As a Carpenter fan, I have my fingers crossed.
The theme still sounds excellent, too.
🎃🔪
"Maybe it's just me, but I just don't have any interest in a Halloween TV show," one fan said. "A cinematic universe for Halloween sounds quite ambitious. The meat of the franchise is simply one character, Michael Myers. I'm not sure how they branch that into a universe."
Could it be an anthology?
They gotta give Michael Myers a Rest and focus on an anthology series just like the way John Carpenter wanted it. Ala Halloween 3….I think this would be best. Perhaps Carpenter would come back to see it thru— absolutelyEpIc (@stay_epic4ever) October 12, 2023
"I think everyone loves the anthology idea- but I think at this point, the main draw of the Halloween brand is Michael Myers, and the studios probably will lead with that approach," somebody else pointed out.
Many fans 'on the fence'
I’m on the fence with TV…not sure if Michael would fit in TV. He belongs in the movies.— 👻 Zach 🎃🧟♂️ (@zach_926) October 12, 2023
"A mini-series one-off Halloween TV show in the right hands could be great," added another fan. "A psychiatrist who deals with serial killers, gets assigned to Michael, something like that. Or Halloween night told over 6 episodes, telling different stories, different POV's of their encounters with Michael."
'Nothing good will come of this'
Nothing good will come of this.— Samhain442 (@Samhain442) October 12, 2023
"Great, now we can look forward to 'The Loomis Tapes', 'The Chronicles of Corey', 'Allyson in the Middle', 'The Mark of Thorn', 'Michael: Year One', 'I, Strode' and so much more crap," one Redditor wrote in response to the news.
Some feel there isn't much more story to be told
I love Halloween but what is there left to do?— Beige (@Beigerevenge) October 12, 2023
"I'm sorry I Iove Michael but I don't think we can build a tv show around him," added another person. "He'd be a terrible main character lol We know he becomes in this state when he's what, 6? And was in a mental asylum until he escapes. Not much to talk about there."
Many fans say they will watch the series regardless
My love of Myers and Halloween in general has allowed me to find something to enjoy in even the worst of the series. Not sure how this will translate into a series but I will definitely be watching.— Deazy (@xyloto83) October 14, 2023
"I'll watch whatever comes next, but I would also be totally fine if they just ended the franchise with Ends or make another film like Season of the Witch," wrote one fan.