'Halloween' Cinematic Universe in the Works

A year after Halloween Ends was purported to close the chapter on Michael Myers and Laurie Strode, new life is seemingly be breathed into the Halloween franchise, proving that evil never dies. Following a heated bidding war, Miramax has secured TV rights to the Halloween franchise with plans to create a Halloween cinematic universe, Deadline confirmed.

The news comes after it was reported in September that Malek Akkad's Trancas International Films – which co-owns the film series with Miramax but is the sole owner of all television rights – sparked a tense bidding war after shopping the series around to find new producing partners. Bloody Disgusting reported that A24 and Miramax were the two main parties leading the battle, with Deadline confirming Thursday that Miramax ultimately prevailed, singing "a wide-ranging deal with Trancas to develop and co-produce a Halloween TV series, which also includes a first-look agreement on other television projects for the international marketplace."

According to the outlet, under the new deal, there are big plans for the Halloween franchise, with the new series envisioned to potentially launch a cinematic universe covering both film and television. While no writer is attached at this time, and further details are uncertain, Miramax's Head of Global TV Marc Helwig will oversee the franchise creatively in close collaboration with Akkad.

"We couldn't be more excited to bring Halloween to television," Helwig said. "We are thrilled to expand our long and successful partnership with Trancas and the brilliant Malek Akkad in introducing this iconic franchise to a new form of storytelling and a new generation of fans."

"Trancas International Films is extremely enthused to be expanding our long-standing relationship with Miramax, and we look forward to working with Marc Helwig and the entire team in creating this new chapter," added.

The Halloween franchise slashed its way into theaters back in 1978, with the initial film, written by John Carpenter and Debra Hill, going on to span one of the most iconic horror franchises to date. So far, there are 13 entries in the franchise, with the most recent, Halloween Ends, releasing in 2022 and closing the chapter on David Gordon Green's trilogy for Miramax and Blumhouse. That trilogy was said to mark the end of the Michael Myers and Laurio Strode saga, though Carpenter recently told ComicBook.com, "there's all sorts of ways of bringing Michael Myers back. There's all sorts of ways of telling that particular story. We'll just have to wait and see."