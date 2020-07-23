'Greenhouse Academy' Fans Devasted After Netflix Cancels Series
Fans are reacting after another popular series joined the growing list of Netflix originals to be cancelled after just a handful of seasons. On Wednesday, it was confirmed that Greenhouse Academy, which first debuted on the streaming giant back in 2017, would not be renewed for a fifth season. The recently-debuted fourth season will instead act as its last, executive producer Orly Atlas-Katz confirmed to The Sun.
Based on Israeli TV series The Greenhouse, Greenhouse Academy was set in an elite boarding school in Southern California and followed siblings Hayley and Alex Woods as they navigated mysteries and social cliques alike. Both the original and adaptation were created by Giora Chamizer, with Paula Yoo helping to adapt the series for Netflix and its international audience. It starred Ariel Mortman, Finn Roberts, and Cinthya Carmona, who also confirmed that Netflix didn't "have any plans to continue to film Greenhouse Academy."
While Netflix did not respond to the outlet's request for comment, the cancellation news had many online stating that the series had fallen victim to the "Netflix curse," a term referring to the high number of originals that haven’t made it past three or four seasons. Unsurprisingly, the abrupt cancellation, which comes with no firm ending for any loose ends left in Season 4, did not sit well with viewers, many of whom took to social media to react to the news. Scroll down to see what Greenhouse Academy fans are saying.
i cant believe this was the actual end of the show im so mad #greenhouseacademy pic.twitter.com/X0evzbwPoH— soph (@livsbuckley) July 23, 2020
@netflix please renew greenhouse academy for at least for one more season 🥺 they left it on a massive Cliffhanger! #greenhouseacademy— Amy (@Amy07926819) July 23, 2020
SHIT HOW THEY'RE GOING TO CANCEL GREENHOUSE ACADEMY !!!— teli (@crazymernes) July 23, 2020
I NEED an ending worthy of my favorite series, I need season 5 and if possible more ... PLEASE IF THERE ARE FANS OF THIS SERIES HELP ME WITH THE HASHTAG 😭 #renewgreenhouse pic.twitter.com/9m0PDt6zlz
SIGN THE PETITION TO RENEW GREENHOUSE ACADEMYhttps://t.co/grwq3kQd2L— Greenhouse Academy Fanpage (@AcademyFanpage) July 23, 2020
greenhouse academy is over... max and jackie weren’t endgame... daniel and hayley weren’t endgame... who’s coming w me to storm netflix hq. pic.twitter.com/tIuCfIZCfR— mariah | BLM (@BYLERSURIS) July 23, 2020
Ruined my whole day, finding out greenhouse academy is cancelled ☹️#greenhouseacademy— Amy (@Amy07926819) July 23, 2020
They really canceled #GreenhouseAcademy i’m so mad yo— Anna (@graysfavv) July 23, 2020
First @sabrinanetflix and now @GreenhouseAc ! We should not stand for this!!! Netflix is canceling great shows with great fans and viewers! They need to listen! #Netflixisoverparty #Netflix #Netflixiscancelled #GreenhouseAcademy #ChillingAdventuresofSabrina— BW (@DKSCACC) July 23, 2020
Greenhouse Academy deserves better. WE, the fans, deserve better. They wanted to do two more seasons, GIVE THEM TO ME pic.twitter.com/KOTQEsOdDu— Estelle||Renew the order (@lostinfroy) July 23, 2020
How did they cancel greenhouse academy after that big cliff hanger??!! I’m so sad 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/i7Bn0dlcAM— Love, Shawna (@SugoiShawn) July 23, 2020
First @netflix killed Justin Foley and now they’re cancelling Greenhouse academy?!— Frances (@FrancesTalledo) July 23, 2020
Netflix: Pétition pour une saison 5 de Greenhouse Academy - Signez la pétition ! https://t.co/t6hZqkr7GQ via @ChangeFrance— CABAS Edith (@cabas_edith) July 23, 2020
GREENHOUSE ACADEMY GOT CANCELED WHAT THE FUCK??— soph (@livsbuckley) July 23, 2020
I never saw greenhouse academy but wtf is going on with netflix— Jenn #SaveCAOS (@womanlikejenn) July 23, 2020