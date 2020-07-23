'Greenhouse Academy' Fans Devasted After Netflix Cancels Series

Fans are reacting after another popular series joined the growing list of Netflix originals to be cancelled after just a handful of seasons. On Wednesday, it was confirmed that Greenhouse Academy, which first debuted on the streaming giant back in 2017, would not be renewed for a fifth season. The recently-debuted fourth season will instead act as its last, executive producer Orly Atlas-Katz confirmed to The Sun.

Based on Israeli TV series The Greenhouse, Greenhouse Academy was set in an elite boarding school in Southern California and followed siblings Hayley and Alex Woods as they navigated mysteries and social cliques alike. Both the original and adaptation were created by Giora Chamizer, with Paula Yoo helping to adapt the series for Netflix and its international audience. It starred Ariel Mortman, Finn Roberts, and Cinthya Carmona, who also confirmed that Netflix didn't "have any plans to continue to film Greenhouse Academy."

While Netflix did not respond to the outlet's request for comment, the cancellation news had many online stating that the series had fallen victim to the "Netflix curse," a term referring to the high number of originals that haven’t made it past three or four seasons. Unsurprisingly, the abrupt cancellation, which comes with no firm ending for any loose ends left in Season 4, did not sit well with viewers, many of whom took to social media to react to the news. Scroll down to see what Greenhouse Academy fans are saying.