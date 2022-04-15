'Grace and Frankie' Season 7 Trailer Teases Final Goodbyes

✖

Grace and Frankie are preparing for one final "crazy ride." Ahead of the final season premiere on Friday, April 29, Netflix on Thursday released the Grace and Frankie Season 7B trailer, showing everyone's favorite roommates celebrating the memories they've shared and embarking on their last big adventure.

The Season 7B trailer begins with Grace and Frankie looking back at their journey throughout the past several seasons, including everything from their husbands falling in love to Grace dropping the F-bomb, as Grace reminisces, "it was a crazy ride but I'd rather take a crazy ride with you than a normal ride with anybody else." Elsewhere in the trailer, Frankie reflects on life and death, sharing, "I need a triumphant ending for my life, but as it turns out, I never really did anything. As you approach the end, you start to wonder who you really are." With only a handful of episodes left, though, Grace and Frankie won't be going quietly, with Grace declaring, "We are not done yet and the best is yet to come."

Created by Marta Kauffmann and Howard J. Morris, Grace and Frankie first premiered in May 2015. The comedy follows two women who form an unlikely bond after their lives are suddenly turned upside down when their husbands reveal they are gay and leave them for each other. Jane Fonda stars as Grace Hanson, with Lily Tomlin starring as Frankie Bergstein. The series also stars Brooklyn Decker, Ethan Emby, June Diane Raphael, and Baron Vaugh. The final season will also host a 9 to 5 reunion when Dolly Parton appears alongside Fonda and Tomlin.

Although Grace and Frankie has been a fan-favorite, Netflix announced in September 2019 that the comedy would end with its seventh season. At the time, Netflix's VP of Original Series Cindy Holland said the series has expertly and hilariously demystified the experience of growing older and given a voice to the fastest-growing segment of our population." Kauffman and Morris added, "It's thrilling and somehow fitting, that our show about the challenges, as well as the beauty and dignity of aging, will be the oldest show on Netflix."

Grace and Frankie's final season includes a total of 16 episodes, broken into two parts. When the show ends at the 94-episode mark, it will be Netflix's longest-running original series. Grace and Frankie's final episodes premiere on Friday, April 29 on Netflix.