‘Grace and Frankie’ to Premiere Season 6 in 2020 on Netflix

Grace and Frankie is officially coming to an end. Netflix announced the sitcom will end after Season 7. The streamer also confirmed Grace and Frankie‘s upcoming Season 6 will premiere in January 2020. The renewal for Season 7 makes the show Netflix’s longest-running original series ever with 94 episodes. The show’s upcoming season will come a full calendar year after the Season 5 premiere in January 2019 — the same time it was announced the show would be returning for a sixth season.

#GraceAndFrankie News Alert: Season 6 will premiere January 2020. Also, the series has been renewed for a seventh and final season, which will make it the longest-running Netflix original series ever with 94 episodes. pic.twitter.com/lmZrXhBrj8 — See What’s Next (@seewhatsnext) September 4, 2019

Fans reacted to the Season 7 renewal with joy, but still lamented the fact that the show was ending.

Videos by PopCulture.com

I never want this show to end 😭😭 but I’m so happy it will be the longest running! — Sean Tillman (@tillmansean) September 4, 2019

Grace and Frankie will always be apart of my life — Edward Sanchez (@edwardistheman) September 4, 2019

In Grace and Frankie, Jane Fonda (Grace) and Lily Tomlin (Frankie) star as two women whose lives are turned upside down when their husbands reveal they are gay and leave them for each other. Both sparring partners and partners-in-crime, Grace and Frankie form an unlikely bond facing their uncertain futures head-on.

In addition to Fonda and Tomlin, the series also co-stars Sam Waterston, Martin Sheen, Brooklyn Decker, Ethan Embry, June Diane Raphael, and Baron Vaughn.

Series co-creator Marta Kauffmann teased earlier this year that Season 6 will bring the return of Ernie Hudson, who previously played Frankie’s love interest.

“The electricity between them was so vibrant,” Kauffman said at PaleyFest in Hollywood in March. “We will be seeing him in Season 6.”

Previously, Hudson told PopCulture.com exclusively that he wanted to return to the comedy series. “You know, I’d love to come back to the show,” Hudson said in November 2018. “I love Lily… I really like Lily a lot and [getting] to play with her… the problem is I was sort of doing a recurring on that show.”

“I’d love to come back and if they ask me, I certainly would, but… you know, that’s all on the producers,” he added at the time.

The show has been one of Netflix’s most successful shows, with Fonda and Tomlin constantly getting nominations for Best Actress in a Comedy Series for numerous awards.

This story is developing.