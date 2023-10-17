'Gossip Girl' Star Leighton Meester's New Christmas Romantic Comedy 'EXmas' Drops Trailer

The holidays have just gotten a lot more cheerier, as Leighton Meester is starring in an upcoming Christmas film. The Gossip Girl star and Upload's Robbie Amell are leading the Amazon Freevee Original EXmas. From BuzzFeed Studios, Amell's Graham surprises his family when he comes home for Christmas. However, he is the one surprised when his ex-fiancé, Ali (Meester), is in town as well. They must battle it out to see who the family will pick to stay through Christmas and who has to leave. Of course, they will sabotage one another in order to stay for the festive holiday.

Also starring in the movie are Michael Hitchcock, Kathryn Greenwood, Veronika Slowikowska, and Steven Huy. EXmas marks BuzzFeed Studios' second Freevee Original romantic comedy, having produced the Grant Gustin and Lucy Hale-led Puppy Love, which released over the summer. Richard Alan Reid, Michael Philip, and Jason Moring serve as producers on the film directed by Jonah Feingold and written by Dan Steele. Amazon Freevee has also dropped the trailer for the movie, which previews all of the chaos that will ensue.

Meester was most recently seen on Hulu's now-canceled sitcom How I Met Your Father and the film River Wild, alongside husband Adam Brody, Taran Killam, Olivia Swann, and Eve Connolly. EXMas marks the latest Amazon project for Amell, who can be seen in the upcoming third season of Prime Video's Upload, which is set to release this Friday, Oct. 20. Now the two of them are coming together for EXmas, and from the looks of the trailer, it's going to be quite a wild ride. But what would Christmas be without a little chaos and drama?

EXmas will premiere exclusively on Freevee in the U.S., UK, Germany, and Austria on Friday, Nov. 17. The film will be available on Prime Video in Canada, Australia, New Zealand, and Sub-Saharan Africa. It will be just enough to get fans into the festive spirit and may even relate to it. It wouldn't be surprising if Graham and Ali got back together by the end of the movie. It is a romance, after all. A Christmas romance wouldn't be complete without a Hallmark ending. Plus, it would definitely be one way to end the bet. Fans will want to tune in on Nov. 17 to see how it all turns out when Leighton Meester and Robbie Amell star in EXmas, only on Freevee.