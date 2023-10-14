'Desperate Housewives' Star Teri Hatcher Set to Star in New Christmas Movie

It may be October, but Teri Hatcher is celebrating Christmas in a big way. Variety reports that the Desperate Housewives star has landed the upcoming Roku movie How to Fall in Love by the Holidays. The Christmas movie centers on a writer-turned-CEO who has to write a column about love for the holidays and with a handsome photographer working with her. From Reel One Entertainment, the film is written by Ansley Gordon and directed by Michael Kennedy. Tom Berry, Suzanne Chapman, Breanne Hartley, Louisa Cadywould, Sebastian Battro, and Laurence Braun serve as executive producers.

How to Fall in Love by the Holidays is set to premiere on Friday, Nov. 3. It's unknown who else is part of the cast, including who the handsome photographer is. However, it sounds like it's going to be a great movie either way. Any film that has a clear love story in the making is going to be a good one. Not to mention the fact that it's Christmas, which makes it even better.

It joins Roku's slate of upcoming Christmas projects, including the five-episode series The Holiday Shift, The Great American Baking Show: Celebrity Holiday, Martha Holidays, and A Very Demi Holiday. While Roku may not be able to match Hallmark's Christmas energy, it seems like the platform could very well be yet another holiday destination for all of your corny and sappy Christmas needs. It's just enough to get you into the holiday spirit.

"This holiday season, The Roku Channel is bringing streamers an array of Roku Originals to get into the festive spirit," shared Brian Tannenbaum, head of originals, Roku Media. "We're delighted to introduce The Holiday Shift and How to Fall in Love by the Holidays as part of our original holiday programming lineup and can't wait for audiences to stream these fun and heart-warming stories." There are plenty of other Christmas-themed specials, shows, and movies on The Roku Channel, including 2021's Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist holiday film, Zoey's Extraordinary Christmas. With originals and fan-favorite festive titles, Roku is the place to be for the holiday season this year.

Teri Hatcher is no stranger to Christmas movies. In 2021, she reunited with Desperate Housewives co-star James Denton for a holiday film on Hallmark Channel. The only thing that would make her Roku movie even better was if it had another reunion. Especially since a Desperate Housewives reboot has been long in discussion amongst fans and even the stars. Fans should still tune in to How to Fall in Love by the Holidays on Roku on Nov. 3 because it will be one way to kick off the holiday season.