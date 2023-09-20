Hallmark Unveils Its Countdown to Christmas Schedule 2023

Spooky season may be here and the countdown to Halloween may be on, but at Hallmark, it's all about Christmas. For the 14th year in a row, the network is set to spread the yuletide cheer with its annual Countdown to Christmas event, a months-long event marked with new Christmas movies, and this year, the lineup includes 40 holiday movies! Countdown to Christmas is set to kick off on Friday, Oct. 20, with the roster of films set to star Lacey Chabert, Phylicia Rashad, Chris Carmack, Tyler Hynes, Nikki DeLoach, Andrew Walker, Bethany Joy Lenz, Kristoffer Polaha, Luke Macfarlane, Erin Cahill, Jonathan Bennett, and more. This year's batch of holiday films includes sequels like Haul Out the Holly: Lit Up, reunions like A Merry Scottish Christmas and Christmas on Cherry Lane, and other titles including Checkin' It Twice, Never Been Chris'd, Holiday Hotline, The Santa Summit, and Everything Christmas."The roster also features several international films in Germany, Norway, Scotland, and France, with Hallmark also teasing a "yuletide Easter Egg hunt" with surprise appearances, nods to past Hallmark hits, and past roles. (Photo: Hallmark Channel/YouTube) Of the 40-movie slate, 31 are set to air on Hallmark Channel's Countdown to Christmas, with nine others scheduled to air on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries' Miracles of Christmas. The annual holiday event kicks off on Oct. 20. Keep scrolling to see the complete Countdown to Christmas lineup.

October Checkin' It Twice

Friday, October 20 – Hallmark Channel, 8 p.m. ET

Stars: Kim Matula, Kevin McGarry

Synopsis: A journeyman hockey player (McGarry) falls for a real estate agent (Matula) in a career crisis when he's traded to her hometown and moves into the cottage in her hockey loving family's backyard." Where Are You, Christmas?

Saturday, October 21 – Hallmark Channel, 8 p.m. ET

Stars: Lyndsy Fonseca, Michael Rady, Jim O'Heir, Julie Warner

Synopsis: "When Addy (Fonseca) wishes for a year without Christmas, she wakes up in a world of black and white. She must work together with the town mechanic (Rady) to restore Christmas." Under the Christmas Sky

Sunday, October 22 – Hallmark Channel, 8 p.m. ET

Stars: Jessica Parker Kennedy, Ryan Paevey

Synopsis: "Kat (Kennedy) is an esteemed astrophysicist, who is scheduled for her first trip into space next year until an accident grounds her. While on leave, coming to terms with the reality that her dream of being an astronaut is over, she volunteers at the local planetarium. There, she is paired up with by-the-book David (Paevey) to work on an exhibit opening right before Christmas. Will the stars align to bring these two together at the holidays?" Ms. Christmas Comes to Town

Thursday, October 26 – Hallmark Movies & Mysteries, 8 p.m. ET

Stars: Erica Durance, Brennan Elliott, Barbara Niven

Synopsis: "When Ms. Christmas, a shopping channel host, receives a terminal diagnosis, she heads on a multi-city excursion to spread Christmas cheer." Christmas by Design

Friday, October 27 – Hallmark Channel, 8 p.m. ET

Stars: Rebecca Dalton, Jonathan Keltz

Synopsis: "A fashion designer (Dalton) gets accepted into a Christmas challenge to create a new holiday-themed collection and not only finds the inspiration for her next line but decides to redesign her approach to what's most important in life." Mystic Christmas

Saturday, October 28 – Hallmark Channel, 8 p.m. ET

Stars: Jessy Schram, Chandler Massey, Patti Murin, William R. Moses

Synopsis: "Juniper (Schram) travels to Mystic, Connecticut during the holidays to work at the rehabilitation center and aquarium. She reconnects with Sawyer (Massey), the owner of the pizza shop." Joyeux Noel

Sunday, October 29 – Hallmark Channel, 8 p.m. ET

Stars: Jaicy Elliot, Brant Daugherty

Synopsis: "When a romantic painting of a Christmas market captures the imagination of copy editor Lea (Elliot), she is sent to France with pragmatic reporter Mark (Daugherty) to uncover the mystery behind the artist." prevnext

Week of Nov. 30 My Christmas Guide

Thursday, November 2 – Hallmark Movies & Mysteries, 8 p.m. ET

Stars: Amber Marshall, Ben Mehl

Synopsis: "A college professor connects with a guide dog trainer after losing his eyesight and adopting a seeing eye dog." Flipping for Christmas

Friday, November 3 – Hallmark Channel, 8 p.m. ET

Stars: Ashley Newbrough, Marcus Rosner

Synopsis "It's almost Christmas when busy realtor Abigail (Newbrough) agrees to help her sister with the 'simple flip' of a recently inherited home. Unfortunately, co-beneficiary Bo (Rosner) has other plans in mind." Never Been Chris'd

Saturday, November 4 – Hallmark Channel, 8 p.m. ET.

Stars: Janel Parrish, Pascal Lamothe-Kipnes, Tyler Hynes

Synopsis: "Home for the holidays, BFFs Naomi (Parrish) and Liz (Lamothe-Kipnes) reconnect with high school crush Chris Silver (Hynes). A complex love triangle forms, forcing them to take stock of their lives and find the value of friendship." The Santa Summit

Sunday, November 5 – Hallmark Channel, 8 p.m. ET

Stars: Hunter King, Benjamin Hollingsworth

Synopsis: "It's time for the annual Santa Summit, in which revelers put on Santa suits and hop around designated locations in town to eat, drink, and be merry. Three best friends decide to go together: Jordin (King), a recently dumped art teacher looking to cut loose; Ava, a shy woman hoping to run into her crush; and Stella, a Christmas cynic with no interest in the Santa Summit whatsoever. At the start of the night, Jordin meets and bonds with Liam (Hollingsworth), but doesn't get his name before getting separated and lost in a sea of Santas. As the night progresses and hijinks ensue, amidst the chaos, celebration, and a sea of Santas, they all find what they're looking for: Christmas spirit, potential romance, and a strengthened bond of friendship." prevnext

Week of Nov. 6 Mystery on Mistletoe Lane

Thursday, November 9 – Hallmark Movies & Mysteries, 8 p.m. ET

Stars: Erica Cerra, Victor Webster

Synopsis: "When moving to a new town, Heidi and her kids discover a Christmas mystery with the help of the local handyman." Everything Christmas

Friday, November 10 – Hallmark Channel, 8 p.m. ET.

Stars: Katherine Barrell, Cindy Busby, Corey Sevier, Matt Wells

Synopsis: "Lori Jo's (Busby) love for Christmas takes her on a road trip to Yuletide Springs with her roommate Tori (Barrell), where Christmas is celebrated year-round, to participate in a longstanding town tradition to honor her late grandmother. Along the way, the friends meet Carl (Sevier) and Jason (Wells), and the foursome make stops during their journey to enjoy more small-town Christmas attractions. But when a series of events puts a damper on their plans, a little Christmas magic may put this trip back on the right path." Christmas Island

Saturday, November 11 – Hallmark Channel, 8 p.m. ET

Stars: Rachel Skarsten, Andrew Walker

Synopsis: "When a snowstorm diverts Kate's (Skarsten) first private flight en route to Switzerland to Christmas Island, she must team up with an air traffic controller (Walker) to secure her dream job as the family's pilot." A Heidelberg Holiday

Sunday, November 12 – Hallmark Channel, 8 p.m. ET

Stars: Ginna Claire Mason, Frédéric Brossier

Synopsis: "Heidi Heidelberg (Mason) receives the dream opportunity to sell her beautiful, handmade glass ornaments at the prestigious Heidelberg Christmas Market in Germany. While there, she meets Lukas (Brossier), a local artisan who helps her reconnect with her lost heritage." prevnext

Week of Nov. 13 A World Record Christmas

Thursday, November 16 – Hallmark Movies & Mysteries, 8 p.m. ET

Stars: Nikki DeLoach, Lucas Bryant, Aias Dalman

Synopsis: "Marissa and Eric encourage their young son with autism, who is determined to set a Guinness World Record – and has the chance to do so on Christmas Eve." Navigating Christmas

Friday, November 17 – Hallmark Channel, 8 p.m. ET

Stars: Chelsea Hobbs, Stephen Huszar

Synopsis: "Recently divorced Melanie (Hobbs) and her son Jason visit a remote island for Christmas, only to find themselves running a real working lighthouse where she connects with the curt but cute owner (Huszar)." A Merry Scottish Christmas

Saturday, November 18 – Hallmark Channel, 8 p.m. ET.

Stars: Lacey Chabert, Scott Wolf

Synopsis: "When estranged siblings, Lindsay (Chabert) and Brad (Wolf) Morgan travel to Scotland at Christmas to reunite with their mother Jo, a big family secret is revealed." Holiday Hotline

Sunday, November 19 – Hallmark Channel, 8 p.m. ET.

Stars: Emily Tennant, Niall Matter

Synopsis: "After leaving London, Abby (Tennant) connects with an anonymous caller while working at a cooking hotline. The caller is single dad "John" (Matter) who Abby unknowingly has become smitten with in real life." prevnext

Week of Nov. 20 A Season for Family

Wednesday, November 22 – Hallmark Movies & Mysteries, 8 p.m. ET

Stars: Brendan Penny, Stacey Farber, Benjamin Jacobson, Azriel Dalman

Synopsis: "Maddy's (Farber) adopted son Wesley (Jacobson) has just one Christmas wish -- to meet his brother Cody (Dalman), who was adopted into a different family. Cody's father Paul (Penny) is a widower who is not ready to have this conversation with his son, so he turns down a meeting. However, circumstances bring the two brothers unknowingly together and they become fast friends, while sparks fly between Maddy and Paul." Catch Me If You Claus

Thursday, November 23: Hallmark Channel, 8 p.m. ET

Stars: Italia Ricci, Luke Macfarlane

Synopsis: "Avery Quinn (Ricci) is an aspiring news anchor who's finally getting her big break on her station's Christmas morning newscast. But that's put in jeopardy when she captures an intruder in her home wearing a red suit claiming to be Chris (Macfarlane), Santa's son, who is on his first mission. A night of adventure ensues as they find themselves being pursued by the police as well as some shady characters. Along the way, they connect over living in the shadow of their parents and inspire each other to go after their dreams." Letters to Santa

Friday, November 24: Hallmark Channel, 6 p.m. ET

Stars: Katie Leclerc, Rafael de la Fuente

Synopsis: "When young siblings receive a magic pen from Santa that appears to be granting wishes, they request a Christmas gift they want more than anything – for their separated parents (Leclerc, de la Fuente) to reunite." Holiday Road

Friday, November 24 – Hallmark Channel, 8 p.m. ET

Stars: Sara Canning, Warren Christie

Synopsis: "When bad weather leaves each of them stranded at the airport for the holidays, a tech entrepreneur (Christie), a travel writer (Canning), a devoted mother (Enid-Raye Adams) and her son (Kiefer O'Reilly), a stubborn senior (Trevor Lerner), an enigmatic woman with a hint of mystery (Brittany Willacy), a couple traveling from Hong Kong (Sharon Crandall, Ryan Mah) and a social media influencer (Princess Davis) all agree to rent a shared van to embark on a road trip to Denver. When their unexpected journey brings them into uncharted territory, they navigate a series of misadventures together and form a deeper bond that just might change the trajectories of each of their lives. Inspired by true events." Christmas in Notting Hill

Saturday, November 25 – Hallmark Channel, 6 p.m. ET

Stars: Sarah Ramos, William Moseley

Synopsis: "Famous soccer star, Graham Savoy (Moseley), has always been too busy for love, but when he comes home to Notting Hill for Christmas, he changes his mind after meeting Georgia (Ramos) – a visiting American and the one person who has no idea who he is." Haul Out the Holly: Lit Up

Saturday, November 25 – Hallmark Channel, 8 p.m. ET

Stars: Lacey Chabert, Wes Brown, Stephen Tobolowsky, Melissa Peterman, Ellen Travolta, Seth Morris, Jennifer Aspen

Synopsis: "As the holidays approach, Emily (Chabert) and Jared (Brown) are looking forward to celebrating the holidays together again, this time as a couple. Emily, now embracing Evergreen Lane's uniquely festive spirit, is ready to work with Jared, Ned (Tobolowsky), Mary Louise (Travolta) and Pamela (Peterman) to make this year's Christmas celebrations the best yet – even if being the HOA president's girlfriend doesn't stop those dreaded decorating citations. When a house on the block goes up for sale, it causes quite a stir with residents. When the soon-to-be neighbors turn out to be holiday royalty (Morris, Aspen), it looks like this year's competition is about to heat up. As the welcoming committee prepares for the new arrivals, only one thing is certain – this Christmas, Evergreen Lane is going to sleigh!" Our Christmas Mural

Sunday, November 26 – Hallmark Channel, 6 p.m. ET

Stars: Alex Paxton-Beesley, Dan Jeannotte

Synopsis: "Olivia (Paxton-Beesley) is a single mom who returns home for Christmas. Her mom secretly enters her into a mural contest; she wins but partners with teacher Will (Jeannotte) to create a Christmas masterpiece." A Biltmore Christmas

Sunday, November 26 – Hallmark Channel, 8 p.m. ET

Stars: Bethany Joy Lenz, Kristoffer Polaha, Jonathan Frakes, Robert Picardo

Synopsis: "Lucy Hardgrove (Lenz) is a screenwriter who lands the job of a lifetime when she's hired to pen the script for a remake of the beloved, holiday movie classic, His Merry Wife!, which was filmed in 1947 at beautiful, historic Biltmore House. When the head of the studio isn't satisfied with the ending Lucy wrote because it deviates from the original's feel-good conclusion, he sends Lucy to Biltmore Estate for research and inspiration. While there, she unwittingly discovers the ability to travel to the 1947 set of His Merry Wife! through the help of an hourglass. While on set, she and Jack Huston (Polaha), one of the film's stars, spend time together and become close. But her sudden appearance has set off a chain of events that put the production in jeopardy. Before she can return to the present, Lucy must make things right or threaten to alter the future forever."" prevnext

Week of Nov. 27 Time for Her to Come Home for Christmas

Thursday, November 30 – Hallmark Movies & Mysteries, 8 p.m. ET

Stars: Shenae Grimes-Beech, Chris Carmack, Grace Leer

Synopsis: "Facing her first Christmas without her mother and looking to avoid loneliness, Carly (Grimes-Beech) heads to a quaint town to lead the church choir at Christmas. Once there, Carly meets Matthew (Carmack), a man back in town after serving in the army. As she gets to know Matthew, the choir and townspeople, she stumbles across clues that suggest she may have been brought here for a life changing reason. As the mystery unravels one thing is clear, this journey will teach Carly about true love, learning to trust, and that forgiveness is needed to finally heal." My Norwegian Holiday

Friday, December 1 – Hallmark Channel, 8 p.m. ET

Stars: Rhiannon Fish, David Elsendoorn

Synopsis: "JJ (Fish), grieving the loss of her grandmother and seeking dissertation inspiration, stumbles upon an unexpected holiday destiny. Meeting Henrik (Elsendoorn), a Norwegian from Bergen, their connection deepens when he discovers she has a troll figurine from his hometown. To explore the troll's history and her grandmother's ties, JJ agrees to join Henrik on a journey to Norway. In Bergen, they're drawn into Henrik's family Christmas and wedding traditions, with his sister's wedding the day before Christmas Eve. JJ embarks on a holiday adventure, uncovering the troll's origins and finding her own path to healing, love and family." A Not So Royal Christmas

Saturday, December 2 – Hallmark Channel, 8 p.m. ET

Stars: Brooke D'Orsay, Will Kemp

Synopsis: "Tabloid journalist Charlotte (D'Orsay) attempts to land an interview with a reclusive Count. In response, the royal family has a groundskeeper (Kemp) pose as the Count since the real one fled years ago." Christmas with a Kiss

Sunday, December 3 – Hallmark Channel, 8 p.m. ET

Stars: Mishael Morgan, Ronnie Rowe Jr., Jaime M. Callica

Synopsis: "A woman (Morgan) returns home to help with her family's Christmas Carnival and romance ignites. A photo journalist (Rowe) curates a surprise reunion." prevnext

Week of Dec. 4 To All a Good Night

Thursday, December 7 – Hallmark Movies & Mysteries, 8 p.m. ET

Stars: Kimberley Sustad, Mark Ghanimé

Synopsis: "A small-town photographer (Sustad) saves the life of a mysterious man (Ghanimé), who may just be in town to buy her family's parkland – which is also the location of the annual Christmas celebration." Magic in Mistletoe

Friday, December 8 – Hallmark Channel, 8 p.m. ET

Stars: Lyndie Greenwood, Paul Campbell

Synopsis: "Harrington (Campbell) is the author of a popular book series but commercial success has left him a bitter recluse. As he returns to his hometown for an annual Christmas festival celebrating his books, he's joined by April (Greenwood), a publicist for the major publishing house he works with. April is there for damage control after Harrington's recent comments on social media have ruffled some feathers. But as she gets to know him better, hope springs that April can unlock Harrington's guarded heart and help him rediscover the spirit of the holiday." Christmas on Cherry Lane

Saturday, December 9 – Hallmark Channel, 8 p.m. ET

Stars: Catherine Bell, Jonathan Bennett, John Brotherton, Erin Cahill, James Denton, Vincent Rodriguez III

Synopsis: "A young couple preparing to welcome their first child (Brotherton, Cahill); an empty-nester (Bell) and her fiancé (Denton) ready to start a new chapter; and a couple (Bennett, Rodriguez III) who unexpectedly have the chance to expand their family on Christmas Eve celebrate the holiday as they navigate these turning points in their lives." Round and Round

Sunday, December 10 – Hallmark Channel, 8 p.m. ET

Stars: Vic Michaelis, Bryan Greenberg, Rick Hoffman

Synopsis: "Rachel's (Michaelis) stuck in a time loop, reliving the night of her parents' Hanukkah party. Can Zach (Greenberg), the "nice boy" Grandma's trying to set her up with, help her make it to tomorrow?" prevnext

Week of Dec. 11 Heaven Down Here

Thursday, December 14 – Hallmark Movies & Mysteries, 8 p.m. ET

Stars: Krystal Joy Brown, Tina Lifford, Juan Riedinger, Richard Harmon, Phylicia Rashad

Synopsis: Inspired by Mickey Guyton's song of the same name, 'Heaven Down Here' tells the story of four disparate people who find themselves stranded in a local diner on Christmas Eve when a snowstorm hits the town. Imami (Brown) is a widowed mother of two who's having trouble making ends meet and reluctantly agrees to work the Christmas Eve shift, where she clashes with her boss Dan (Harmon), who doesn't exactly embody the Christmas spirit. Felix (Riedinger) is a local pastor desperately trying to secure food for parishioners while his faith is challenged by his alienation by his son. Clara (Lifford) is a hospice nurse with an obstinate patient (Rashad) and whose daughter is moving away, causing her to question her place in this world. Throughout the evening, these four bicker, bond and unwittingly provide each other with the answer to their respective prayers." The Secret Gift of Christmas

Friday, December 15 – Hallmark Channel, 8 p.m. ET

Stars: Meghan Ory, Christopher Russell

Synopsis: "Bonnie (Ory) is a personal shopper who helps her new, widowed client Patrick (Russell) reconnect with his young daughter. Though Bonnie and Patrick's ideas of shopping couldn't be more different, she is determined to get Patrick and his daughter everything on their wish list." Sealed with a List

Saturday, December 16 – Hallmark Channel, 8 p.m. ET

Stars: Katie Findlay, Evan Roderick

Synopsis: "This holiday season, festive Carley (Findlay) sets out to conquer her list of abandoned resolutions from last year. Aided by coworker Wyatt (Roderick), she finds love and the confidence to chase her dreams." Friends & Family Christmas

Sunday, December 17 – Hallmark Channel, 8 p.m. ET

Stars: Humberly Gonzalez, Ali Liebert

Synopsis: "Daniella (Gonzalez) has recently moved to New York to pursue an art career and decides to stay in town to share the holidays with her circle of artist friends, instead of going home to see her sweet, if overbearing parents. Amelia (Liebert) is a talented entertainment lawyer trying to stay focused on her work after a broken engagement. When Daniella and Amelia are set up by their parents, they agree to pretend that they are dating, to appease them for the holidays. However, as they spend time in eachother's worlds, they soon build a connection that is deeper than either of them could have hoped for." prevnext