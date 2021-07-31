'Gossip Girl' Angers Another Celeb With Mockery of Robert Pattinson Relationship

✖

Model Suki Waterhouse was not happy with the HBO Max reboot of Gossip Girl. In the July 22 episode, the show joked that Waterhouse was a "nobody" when she started dating Robert Pattinson, despite her success as a model and actress. The Tenet actor, 35, and Waterhouse, 29, have been romantically linked since 2018.

In the episode Waterhouse objected to, Monet (Savannah Lee Smith) and Luna (Zion Moreno) try to save the social media image of their friend Julien Calloway (Jordan Alexander) after Julien broke up with a rich boyfriend. Luna and Monet also have a backup plan that involves helping Julien's half-sister Zoya (Whitney Peak), who is already dating Julien's ex. Later in the episode, Luna tries to teach Zoya about the importance of image and style after a gossip blog reports on the relationship, reports Glamour. “When are you going to get it?” Luna asked Zoya. “As far as the press is concerned, he's R-Patz and you're Suki Nobody.”

After seeing this, Waterhouse took to Twitter to call out the show. "Another day to be reminded that women can also be the patriarchy," she wrote, tagging the show's Twitter page and the episode's writer, Lila Feinberg. "Seeing critiques of patriarchy and sexism, then I get name-checked as somebody's 'nobody' girlfriend," Waterhouse wrote in another tweet. "Make it make sense!" Waterhouse later deleted both tweets.

Waterhouse started her career as a model and began acting in films in 2014. Her credits include The Divergent Series: Insurgent, Assassination Nation, Billionaire Boys Club, Detective Pikachu, and Misbehaviour. She also co-founded the Pop & Suki accessories brand in 2016.

Waterhouse is not the first celebrity to get annoyed with the pop culture references in Gossip Girl. After the first episode was released, YouTuber Olivia Jade Giannulli, the daughter of Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Gianniulli, was furious to hear a joke about her mother's time in jail. "Everything will be fine so long as you win. Olivia Jade, 21, gained followers when her mom went to jail," one character said in the premiere. Olivia Jade posted the clip on TikTok, adding, "No I didn't." Olivia Jade did not allow comments on the post, but the video was liked by over 110,000 TikTok users.

Loughlin and Giannulli were both involved in the 2019 college admissions scandal. They paid $500,000 in bribes to get their two daughters, including Olivia Jade, admitted to the University of Southern California as crew recruits, even though they did not participate in the sport, according to prosecutors. Loughlin pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit mail and wire fraud, and spent two months at a federal prison. She also faced a $150,000 fine and was ordered to perform community service. Giannulli pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit mail and wire fraud and honest services mail and wire fraud. He was sentenced to five months in prison and fined $250,000. He is on supervised release until April 2024 and still has community service hours to complete.