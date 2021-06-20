Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli Mark First Vacation Since Prison Stints

✖

Actress Lori Loughlin and her husband Mossimo Giannulli are already on an international vacation after their brief stint in prison. The couple was two of the most famous names in the 2019 college admission fraud scandal, and they fought the hardest to deny the charges. In the end, however, their time behind bars was brief and they are now in Mexico recuperating.

Loughlin and Giannulli were photographed arriving in the resort town of Cabo San Lucas on Thursday, June 17, in pictures published by Page Six. Loughlin was released from prison in December of 2020 and Giannulli was released in April, though he remains on supervised release. They reportedly petitioned a judge for the chance to take a trip in May, asking for five days and four nights away. Apparently, the judge signed off, since the two are soaking up the sun in Mexico now.

Loughlin and Giannulli were arrested in May of 2019 and accused of paying half a million dollars in bribes to get their two daughters accepted into the University of Southern California. It was a part of a broad scandal called Operation Varsity Blue, and while other participants pleaded guilty from the start, Loughlin and Giannulli took some time to admit their complicity.

Loughlin finally pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit mail and wire fraud and was sentenced to serve two months at a federal prison. She was also fined $150,000, and ordered to perform community service. Sources close to her told Us Weekly that she chose Project Angel Food.

"She's been working with children who have learning disabilities and has found it very fulfilling," they said, adding that she was "going above and beyond the hours that she is required to do."

Meanwhile, Giannulli pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit mail and wire fraud and honest services mail and wire fraud. He was sentenced to five months in prison and fined $250,000. He will remain on supervised release until April of 2024. His community service hours are still underway.

The couple has kept a low profile throughout the entire ordeal, and Loughlin currently has no projects as an actress coming up. From the looks of it, they may be staying out of the spotlight from here on out. Their daughters are a different story. Olivia Jade Giannulli visited Red Table Talk in December to defend her parents.

"We had the means to do something and we completely took it and ran with it," she said. "It was something that was wrong. It really can't be excused. On paper, it's bad — it's really bad. But I think what a lot of people don't know is my parents came from a place of just, 'I love my kids I just want to help my kids — whatever is best for them — I worked my whole life to provide for my family.' I think they thought it was normal."