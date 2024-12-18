‘Girls5Eva’ Canceled Again After Being Revived by Netflix

Girls5eva‘s reunion was short-lived. The musical comedy has been canceled at Netflix after its first season on the platform and third overall, Deadline confirmed Tuesday. The cancellation marks the second for the show, which originally aired on Peacock, but moved to Netflix after it was canceled by the NBCUniversal streamer.

Created by Meredith Scardino and produced by Tina Fey, the comedy starred Sara Bareilles, Renée Elise Goldsberry, Busy Philipps, and Paula Pell as members of a one-hit-wonder ‘90s girl group. After a rapper samples their only hit, the members, now in their 40s, reunite to give their pop star dreams one more shot. The series also starred Andrew Rannells, Daniel Breaker, Jonathan Hadary, and Ashley Park.

Girls5eva premiered on Peacock in 2021, with the first two seasons of the series airing exclusively on the streamer. However, just months after Season 2 premiered in June 2022, the NBCUniversal streamer canceled the show, sparking upset among fans. Netflix swooped in to save the show with a six-episode Season 3 renewal. That season aired in March 2024 and earned a rare 100% fresh critics rating on Rotten Tomatoes and a 90% audience score.

The reason for the show’s cancellation at Netflix is unclear, though it was confirmed just after Philipps said on Doing Her Best that the series was “dead… I guess not enough people watched it or watched it the way that counts. I don’t know. I actually just don’t know.” Addressing the cancellation news on Instagram Tuesday, the actress again expressed her disappointment.

“Well. 2024 sure has been a f–ing heartbreak. Some more painful than others, tbh,” she wrote. “I am forever grateful for this incredible show and these girls that became my sisters5eva, for Netflix giving us a chance to sing together a little bit longer and for everyone at Universal and Peacock who rooted so hard for our show. And of course the genius of Meredith and Jeff and Eric and my patron saint Tina Fey.”

Philipps continued, “I honestly don’t know how or what i would be without this show and the endless joy it brought me in the darkest time of my life. i really really love what i do. and sometimes it feels almost impossible. anyway, isn’t that just like everything good in life? love you 5eva.”

While Girls5eva has been canceled, all three existing seasons of the series, consisting of a total of 22 episodes, can still be streamed on Netflix.