Gina Carano Could Win an Emmy for 'The Mandalorian' Despite Firing

Earlier this year, Gina Carano was fired from the Disney+ series Star Wars: The Mandalorian after she wrote a post on Instagram in which she compared being a Republican in America with being Jewish in Nazi Germany. Even though she was fired from the program, in which she portrayed Cara Dune, she could still win an Emmy for her performance. The reason why is because Carano was one of four actors from The Mandalorian who were submitted on the show's Emmy ballot, as Vanity Fair reported.

According to the outlet, Carano did not submit herself for Emmy's consideration. Instead, Disney submitted her name and has been including the actor in their For Your Consideration (FYC) materials for the event. Carano's team told VF that her inclusion on the ballot, and in the FYC materials, came as a surprise. Her rep said, "It was added by Disney unbeknownst to us." The actor's representative said that they noticed that Carano was included in Disney's FYC campaign, including on a poster. Disney asked Carano's team for a headshot of hers, presumably for the campaign, which they produced. Still, the rep added, "But [we] haven't been involved in their campaign."

While Carano was fired from The Mandalorian, she still appeared in four episodes of the show's second season. Since this was the most recent season of the show, this is the one being considered for the Emmys. It should be noted that this does not mean that Carano has been nominated for an Emmy, just that she was submitted for a potential nomination. The full list of Emmy nominees is expected to be revealed on July 13 following weeks of voting amongst those within the Television Academy.

Carano was fired from The Mandalorian in February days after she shared a controversial post on Instagram. In the post, Carano criticized the outcome of the 2020 presidential election and claimed that being a Republican in the United States was akin to being Jewish in Nazi Germany. Lucasfilm, which oversees The Mandalorian, released a statement in which they shared that the actor was fired from the popular series. Their statement read, “Gina Carano is not currently employed by Lucasfilm and there are no plans for her to be in the future. Nevertheless, her social media posts denigrating people based on their cultural and religious identities are abhorrent and unacceptable.”