'Gilmore Girls' Set to Exit Netflix, and Here's When

Unfortunately, for Gilmore Girls fans, the beloved series will be leaving Netflix. Luckily, it won't be departing the streaming service for quite some time. According to both What's On Netflix and The Wrap, the Alexis Bledel and Lauren Graham-led series will leave the streaming service in 2026.

The two publications took part in a joint investigation into several shows on Netflix and found that Gilmore Girls will remain on the streaming service for a few more years. Netflix will reportedly hold onto Gilmore Girls until July 1, 2026. That means that the streaming service will retain the rights to feature the show on a global basis. When and if it does leave Netflix, What's On Netflix suggested that it could move to HBO Max.

While it's going to be quite a while before Gilmore Girls leaves Netflix, it's interesting to see that the show will depart the service given that the platform previously produced the original spinoff, Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life. However, Netflix Originals are not immune to getting the boot from the service. At the moment, A Year in the Life is expected to stay on Netflix until at least November 25, 2026. This would mark ten years after the spinoff dropped on the service. What's On Netflix noted that A Year in the Life was exclusively licensed to Netflix for ten years. But, after that point, it's unclear where the series will land.

Gilmore Girls starred Lauren Graham and Alexis Bledel as Lorelai and Rory Gilmore, respectively. The initial series aired from 2000 to 2007. A Year in the Life dropped in November 2016 and consisted of four lengthy episodes that followed the characters throughout the seasons. Since it's been some time since A Year in the Life dropped, there have been rumblings about another revival. Graham addressed the speculation in April 2021 and said that she would potentially be game for more Gilmore Girls.

"There is not a plan for it," she told Collider. "Everyone is doing their own thing. If that came up again, I love that character so much and I love Amy. I will work with her, any time. It would just be a matter of responsibility to the fans and what we could give them that's deserving of their devotion, or should it just live in reruns. So, I don't know."