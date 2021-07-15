Gigi Hadid Replaces Chrissy Teigen on Netflix Show

✖

Gigi Hadid has replaced Chrissy Teigen on the Netflix show Never Have I Ever, in which the cookbook author previously provided narration. The series follows Devi (Maitreyi Ramakrishnan) a modern-day first-generation Indian teenager who winds up in a love triangle with Paxton Hall-Yoshida (Darren Barnet) and Ben Gross (Jaren Lewison) after falling for both of them. Over the course of the first season, various celebrities, such as Andy Samberg and Tennis-pro John McEnroe, provided the inner monologue for different characters.

According to ET Canada, for Never Have I Ever Season 2 Teigen had been set to do the inner voice for Paxton, but it was revealed that Hadid replaced her when the new episodes dropped on the streamer. Hadid took to Instagram to praise the show and how much fun she had working on it, writing in a post, "Had the BEST time getting to narrate a new episode of [Never Have I Ever] — I got your back, Pax! Check out Season 2, NOW on [Netflix]!!!!" She then added, "Big love to [co-creator] Mindy Kaling & the whole NHIE team!"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gigi Hadid (@gigihadid)

There is no confirmation that the bullying controversy Teigen has found herself in played a roll in her being replaced, but it has led to other setbacks. The alleged bullying from Teigen first resurfaced in May, during an interview that the Daily Beast conducted with Courtney Stodden. The reality TV star, who identifies as non-binary, shared that Teigen had bullied them publicly when they were a teenager and that Teigen had also sent them cruel private messages.

"[Teigen] wouldn’t just publicly tweet about wanting me to take 'a dirt nap' but would privately DM me and tell me to kill myself," Stodden alleged. "Things like, 'I can’t wait for you to die.'" Stodden added, "There were a lot of celebrities acting like playground bullies. Some of the worst treatment I got was from women, and we’re not going to get anywhere if we keep holding each other back."

Teigen subsequently issued an apology, though Stodden later claimed that Teigen never reached out to them directly to make amends for the vicious comments she made. After Stodden's allegations, others came forward, such as former Teen Mom star Farrah Abraham, to allege that Teigen had also posted bullying comments online about them as well. Teigen most recently posted a lengthy message about how she is handling the aftermath of the scandal and lamented being in the "cancel club."