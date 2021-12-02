‘Ghost Hunters’ Sets Premiere Date for All-New Season on discovery+

The TAPS team is back, and they’re investigating some of the most disturbing reports of paranormal activity in the return of Ghost Hunters to discovery+ on January 1. Original team members Jason Hawes, Steve Gonsalves and Dave Tango, along with Shari DeBenedetti, are reuniting to revisit some of their most chilling cases and put their expertise to the test with frightening new ones.

With their state-of-the-art technology, proven methodology and special guest investigators, TAPS is taking on reports of paranormal activity head-on in the 12 all-new one-hour episodes airing weekly, leaving no stone unturned as they search for the truth in the unknown. The Ghost Hunters reboot follows the team across the country to some of the country’s most haunted locations, including the Old Joliet Prison in Joliet, Illinois; a haunted hotel with a dark past in Nebraska; a brewery in Pittsburgh; and a Virginia castle that might have visitors from outer space.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The TAPS team is also bringing on a host of new experts from different paranormal backgrounds to add their own points of view to each case, from rock legend Meat Loaf to Dakota Laden, Tanner Wiseman and Alex Schroeder of Destination Fear as they take on Old Joliet Prison in the premiere episode.

“It’s such a great feeling doing what we love together as a team and under the show name that created a genre,” Hawes said in a statement. “Ghost Hunters is back with the names and faces you recognize, investigating some incredible locations with new equipment and in our style.”

“This whole new season of Ghost Hunters has some of the creepiest locations, best evidence and familiar faces that the viewers will be excited to see,” added Tango. “I’m excited for everyone to get that classic Ghost Hunters nostalgia they’ve been missing, but in a whole, fresh new way.” Gonsalves said in another statement, “We found ourselves in some truly frightening situations this season that helped us capture some of our best evidence to date.”

Ghost Hunters returns on Jan. 1, streaming new episodes every week on discovery+. Ghost Hunters is produced by Lionsgate’s Pilgrim Media Group for discovery+. For Pilgrim Media Group, the executive producers are Craig Piligian and Eddie Rohwedder. For discovery+, the producer is Kristen Teraila. Get your free trial subscription to discovery+ here!