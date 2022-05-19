'Ghost Adventures: House Calls' a 'Much More Personal Experience,' Team Reveals (Exclusive)

✖

The Ghost Adventures team is taking house calls, and it's a "more personal" and possibly more dangerous experience than ever. Zak Bagans, Aaron Goodwin, Billy Tolley and Jay Wasley are taking their team's investigations to a whole new arena in Ghost Adventures: House Calls, a brand new eight-part series premiering with two episodes Thursday, May 19 on discovery+, responding to desperate calls for help from people facing terrifying paranormal activity in their own homes.

Goodwin and Wasley opened up to PopCulture.com ahead of the premiere of their new show, which Wasley said had "higher stakes" than ever as the team tries to bring peace to the individuals and families whose lives have been turned upside down by unexplained activity inside their homes. Receiving reports from Bagans back at headquarters, Goodwin, Tolley and Wasley head out across the country to conduct their investigation and get down to the bottom of these mysteries.

"It's a much more personal experience," Wasley said of entering these homes. "You can feel the pain of these families. ...They're living in their homes in fear, and no one deserves to live like that." Ghost Adventures: House Calls was first born when Bagans tweeted out a call for people experiencing unexplained issues in their own homes, and the response was so overwhelming that the team knew they had to do something.

"We wish we could help them all out," Goodwin tells PopCulture, "but at the same time, we have to take the most serious ones." Serious is no understatement. In the series premiere, the team heads out to Long Beach, California, where a young family is plagued by a powerful unexplained force trying to drive them apart. As stranger and stranger things begin to happen while the team investigates, audio and visual evidence leads the crew to believe a malicious entity is now residing in the home, and they'll have to expel it before it destroys a family.

"Every investigation is different," Goodwin shares. "Every time we're helping these people, it's always so different, and the emotions they're going through and their problems bring out an even more dangerous side, especially for us investigating." Wasley agrees that while normally the team is investigating crazy unexplained phenomena in areas that are abandoned, "here, we're dealing with live people and emotions," calling it "higher stakes" for everyone involved. Ghost Adventures: House Calls premieres with two chilling episodes Thursday, May 19 on discovery+.