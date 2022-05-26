Game Show Finale Canceled as Host Tests Positive for COVID-19

✖

G4 TV's hit new game show Name Your Price has once again been pulled from the schedule. After the Season 1 finale was pushed back from its original May 19 date to Thursday, May 26, Twitch streamers AustinShow, who hosts the outlandish show, announced Wednesday that the Name Your Price Season 1 finale has again been canceled after he tested positive for COVID-19.

AustinShow gave the sad update on Twitter Wednesday afternoon. In a message to his fans, the game show host, who recently traveled to Florida, shared that he recently "tested positive for Covid-19." AustinShow said he feels "okay" and his "symptoms are pretty mild," going on to joke, "I will also never be returning to the state of Florida." In a follow-up tweet, he added that Name Your Price would not be airing this week, writing, "as a result of this no Name Your Price finale tomorrow . I had a really awesome cast and will try to keep that together for when I'm better." It is unclear if the season finale will be rescheduled. AustinShow hasn't yet provided further updates.

Name Your Price is a fun and outlandish game show helmed by AustinShow alongside fellow Twitch streamers Will Neff and JustaMinx. The trio presents bizarre items for sale on the internet and contestants have to guess their values.

Although just in its freshmen season, Name Your Price has been inundated with scheduling obstacles since its February premiere. In early May, the show was notably left off G4's weekly schedule for the week of May 2. However, at the time, insiders noted that the show typically takes a break every few weeks, meaning the hiatus wasn't unprecedented. Although the show returned, Name Your Price was again dropped from the G4 TV schedule for the week of May 21, which was initially scheduled to be its Season 1 finale week. A programming alert informed fans that "the Name Your Price season 1 finale will air next Thursday, May 26th, instead." The pushed back finale date was due to JustaMinx being unavailable for filming, as she participated in Creator Clash, a celebrity boxing tournament in Tampa, Florida.

In a message to G4 staff in the network's Discord community, a staff member explained the Name Your Price team did not want to film the finale without JustaMinx. The message read: "Hey team, as you saw there is no show this week because Minx is still out of town, We're pushing our season finale to next Thursday May 26th to make sure that the whole crew is there to really blow it out big!"

Name Your Price typically airs Thursday at 5 p.m. ET live on Twitch and YouTube via G4 and AustinShow's channels. Edited versions later air on G4's linear cable channel, as well as its Pluto TV channel, G4 Select. The archive of past episodes and highlight compilations is currently viewable on YouTube.