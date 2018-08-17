‘Game of Thrones’ Star Nikolaj Coster-Waldau Assures Fans ‘All the Pieces Fit’ in the Series Finale

Game of Thrones is nearing its end, and while there are still a lot of loose ends to tie up, series star Nikolaj Coster-Waldau promises that “all the pieces fit.”

Season 8 of HBO series Game of Thrones may not have a premiere date just yet, but with filming having already wrapped and the cast having said goodbye to their onscreen counterparts, fans are preparing for the end. Actor Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, who has portrayed his onscreen counterpart Jaime Lannister for the past seven seasons, is now promising fans that they will not be left disappointed with the series finale.

“I read it, and I wrote [creators] Dan [“D.B.” Weiss] and David [Benioff] and said I don’t think they could have done a better job,” Coster-Waldau told The Wrap. “I mean, when I read it — I’ve spent so many years working on this and been guessing and trying to figure out how this will end — and when I read it, some of the parts of it I’d get, and other parts of it were just completely shocking and surprising.”

Although shocking, Coster-Waldau also promised that nothing will be left unanswered.

“And it wasn’t, there were none of those horrible — you know shows where it’s a murder mystery and at the very last minute you find out it doesn’t make sense?” he said. “But here all the pieces fit into this massive jigsaw puzzle.”

The series, which originally began airing in 2011, recently wrapped filming on the eighth and final season, which is expected to air sometime in 2019. Although the cast has remained tight-lipped regarding any spoilers, as is customary with the popular HBO series, Nathalie Emmanuel, who portrays Daenerys Targaryen’s right hand woman Missandei, has teased that fans will be left with their mouths hanging open.

“I feel like people will have their mind blown when they watch the final one,” Emmanuel said.

Like Coster-Waldau, she was unable to offer exact details, though she did promise that season 8 would be “incredibly exciting and heartbreaking” for fans as several “characters and stories” find their conclusion. However, with promises that season 8 will feature a high body count and with the ever looming threat of the Night King breeching the Wall with an ice dragon, it is likely that fans of the series should be preparing to say goodbye to a few of their favorite characters.

Seasons 1 -7 of GoT are currently available for streaming on HBO. Season 8 of Game of Thrones is set to premiere during the first half of 2019, though a specific date has not yet been announced.