'Game of Thrones' Star Kit Harington Joins Amazon's 'Modern Love' for Season 2

✖

Game of Thrones star Kit Harington is now a member of the huge cast for Amazon Prime Video's Modern Love Season 2. The anthology series is inspired by The New York Times' weekly column and is set to return for a second season later this year. The first season debuted in October 2019 and featured a star-star-studded cast, including Anne Hathaway, Tina Fey, Dev Patel, John Slattery, and Cristin Milioti.

The second season will include episodes filmed in New York City, Albany, Troy and Schenectady, New York, and an episode filmed in Dublin, reports The Hollywood Reporter. Aside from Harington, the show's cast will include Anna Paquin, Minnie Driver, Garrett Hedlund, Jack Raynor, Miranda Richardson, Gbenga Akinnagbe, Susan Blackwell, Lucy Boynton, Tom Burke, Zoe Chao, Maria Dizzia, Grace Edwards, Kathryn Gallagher, Telci Huynh, Nikki M. James, Aparna Nancherla, Larry Owens, Zane Pais, Isaac Powell, Ben Rappaport, Milan Ray, Marquis Rodriguez, James Scully, Zuzanna Szadkowski, Lulu Wilson, Don Wycherley, and Jeena Yi. Dominique Fishback, who scored a breakout role in Judas and the Black Massiah, will also star in the new season.

"We're so excited to bring a second season of this series to life and give an opportunity to really shine a light on what matters most," showrunner John Carney said in a statement. "With so much uncertainty in our current world, these stories bring truth and love to people everywhere, and I'm so appreciative to be a part of making that happen." John Crowley, who directed Brooklyn, helmed an episode of the new season. Other directors are Crowley, Marta Cunningham (Insecure), Jesse Peretz (Girls), and Celine Held and Logan George. Andrew Rannells is directing an episode based on his own Modern Love essay.

This is the latest piece of good news for Harington since Game of Thrones ended. Earlier this month, he and his wife Rose Leslie, who starred on Game of Thrones with him, welcomed their first child. Harington also plays Black Knight in the upcoming Marvel movie Eternals.

Leslie also landed a major post-Thrones role this week. She will star in HBO's upcoming series based on Audrey Niffenegger's novel The Time Traveler's Wife. Leslie plays the wife, Clare, and Theo James stars as the time traveler, Henry. The script was written by Steven Moffat (Sherlock); Leslie also recently starred in CBS All Access' The Good Fight and the upcoming movie Death on the Nile.