'Blindspot' to Be Removed From Hulu

After removing a chunk of content from its library in May, Hulu is at it again. Deadline reports that the streaming giant will be removing even more shows on Saturday, with NBC crime drama Blindspot part of that list. Like many network decisions as of late, the reasoning is due to budget cuts, as Disney has a plan in motion to cut streaming costs. In an SEC filing last month, it was revealed that Disney would take $1.5 billion to $1.8 billion in write-downs from removing streaming programming from platforms. Both Hulu and Disney are expected to continue the removals throughout the year, with $400 million in impairment charges in the third quarter.

Starring an ensemble cast including Sullivan Stapleton, Jaimie Alexander, Rob Brown, Audrey Esparza, Ashley Johnson, Luke Mitchell, and Mary Elizabeth Mastrantonio, Blindspot centered on a woman who has no recollection of her past or identity, but the FBI discover that her tattoos contain clues to crimes they have to solve. The series, created by Martin Gero, lasted for five seasons and ended with 100 episodes in 2020. While the show started off strong, viewers greatly decreased throughout its run, going from over 10 million viewers for its premiere to just below 2 million for its finale.

There's no knowing when or if Blindspot will be moving to a different streamer, but there are actually a couple of other options for the drama. Since it is an NBC title, it's possible that it could call Peacock its new home, which would make sense. It is also possible that it could go to the newly-rebranded Max platform, given the fact that Warner Bros. produced Blindspot. Right now, it's unclear what will happen to the series, but it is very possible that once it's off Hulu, it will find a new home elsewhere, it's just a matter of when it will happen.

Fans have until July 1, this Saturday, to watch Blindspot before it leaves Hulu. While it doesn't give people a lot of time to cram in five seasons and 100 episodes, there's always hope that this won't be the last time the team will be on streaming. Fans may also want to watch some of their other favorite shows on Hulu, just in case the streamer decides to do another content purge in the near future, which is very likely.