Everything Coming to Hulu in July 2023

The summer TV lag may be on the horizon, but that doesn't mean there aren't plenty of options for your next binge. As cable networks wrap up their series for the season, Hulu is getting ready to treat subscribers big, the streamer unveiling its complete list of series and movies arriving in July 2023.

Next month will be a big one for fans of adult animated series. On July 24, the Planet Express gang will be back in action when Futurama Season 11 debuts, 10 years after the previous series finale aired. Next month will also bring with it new episodes of FX's vampire mockuseries What We Do in the Shadows. In Hulu original news, meanwhile, the final season of The Hardy Boys will drop. Hulu will also be a go-to destination for movies, with the film catalogue seeing the additions of the Oscar-nominated The Quiet Girl, Death on the Nile, Burlesque, Die Hard, and more.

Scroll down to see everything that's coming to Hulu in July 2023.