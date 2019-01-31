Netflix Announces Fifth and Final Season of ‘Fuller House’

Netflix has announced that they have renewed Fuller House for Season 5, which will also be the series’ last.

According to a press release from the streaming company, the final episodes of the hit sitcom revival will land on the service sometime this fall.

A spinoff/sequel of the hit 90s sitcom Full House, Fuller House stars original series cast members Candace Cameron Bure, Jodie Sweetin, and Andrea Barber as their respective characters D.J., Stephanie, and Kimmy all try to balance life with relationships and family.

Classic Full House stars John Stamos (Ungle Jesse), Bob Saget (Danny Tanner), Dave Coulier (Joey Gladstone), Lori Loughlin (Aiunt Becky), and Blake and Dylan Tuomy-Wilhoit (Nicky and Alex) all have made appearances on the series as well.

The show just debuted it’s fourth season in December, and those 13 episodes saw the family undergo some pretty major life-changes, including a new baby and a marriage proposal.

News of the series ending with Season 5 is likely bittersweet for fans, because on one hand there is still a whole new season to look forward to, but then after that it’s over.

Bure spoke to E! News in 2018 and opened about about how much she loves playing D.J. Tanner, telling the outlet, “Oh my goodness, I would play DJ Tanner for the rest of my life.”

“If the audience wanted it and the networks wanted it, I would do it forever. I love her. I love our Fuller House family, and we really are family off screen,” she added. “The more I get to be with them every day, whether it’s working or just in everyday life friendship. It’s just incredible, so keep watching! Give us a season five!”

Barber also spoke about the series in a past interview, telling Backstage that the new series is like “comfort food.”

“Audiences crave the familiarity, the beloved characters, and the same family themes we had on Full House. There is comfort in nostalgia,” she said.

“Our show has always been about family and love—family that may or may not be biologically related to each other, but family that is comprised of people who unconditionally love and support one another,” Barber went on to say. “I think, at the core, everyone wants to be part of a family like that.”

The first four seasons of Fuller House are now streaming on Netflix. At this time, Season 5 does not have an announced release date.