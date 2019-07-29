Candace Cameron Bure Bids Farewell to Her ‘Fuller House’ Character

The fifth and final season of Fuller House drops on Netflix this fall, but series star Candace Cameron Bure isn’t ready to say goodbye.

“I’m not going to think about saying goodbye,” Bure told Entertainment Tonight. “I’m just going to pretend like it’s not ending. I don’t want to think about it.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

The 43-year-old shared a similar sentiment with Us Weekly during a recent interview and joked about a potential spinoff idea for the show.

“I’m already prepared for the wrap, but I wish we weren’t wrapping… I wish it were not our final season. I would do this show forever for the rest of my life,” she said. “[Co-stars] Jodie [Sweetin], Andrea [Barber] and I joke that we’ll be coming back for Fullest House! We’ll be the Golden Girls of Full House. You never know!”

Fuller House is currently still filming its fifth season, so the cast and crew don’t have to say goodbye just yet. In fact, Bure is expanding her experience in the director’s chair, having directed one episode in Season 4 and another during Season 5.

“I love directing,” she shared. “I love being behind the camera and feel really confident and good.”

As for what fans can expect from the Full House spinoff’s finale season, Bure promised “some crazy stuff” along with “a lot of funny silliness on the show, but also great heartfelt moments.”

“It’s just going to wrap up and tie up loose ends with all the different relationships and characters,” she said. “I think the audience will be really happy to feel some closure at the end of this season with where everyone is at.”

The actor also told ET in February that there will likely be at least one couple walking down the aisle this season.

“I think there’s gonna be some wedding bells!” she revealed. “I think probably wedding bells — who knows for which couple, but we have plenty to choose from.”

“We have had an amazing run and it’s been so much fun and it’s gonna be really sad to leave, but at the same time, I think it’ll actually be easier this time because now I know that these people are in my life forever,” Jodie Sweetin added. “When the first time happened, it was like, ‘Am I ever gonna see them again? I don’t know!’ And now I’m like, ‘Oh, yeah, we’re still gonna see each other all the time.’ But, it’s a bummer. I mean, we love doing the show and have so much fun together.”

Photo Credit: Netflix