‘Fuller House’ Final Season Premiere Date Revealed by Netflix

Fuller House Season 5 officially has a premiere date. Netflix announced Wednesday that the first half of the fifth and final season of Fuller House will premiere on Friday, Dec. 6. Along with the premiere date announcement, Netflix also released a general preview video for December content, which includes footage from Fuller House‘s final season.

The family comedy’s fourth season finale included several major life changes for the clan, including the birth of newly engaged couple Stephanie and Jimmy’s baby via surrogate Kimmy.

A sequel to ABC’s Full House, which ran from 1987 to 1995, Fuller House stars Candace Cameron Bure as D.J. Tanner-Fuller, Jodie Sweetin as Stephanie Tanner, Andrea Barber as Kimmy Gibler, Michael Campion as Jackson Fuller, Elias Harger as Max Tanner, Dashiell and Fox Messitt as Tommy Fuller Jr., Juan Pablo Di Pace as Fernando Hernandez-Guerrero-Fernandez-Guerrero, Scott Weinger as Steve Hale, John Brotherton as Matt Harmon, and Adam Hagenbuch as Jimmy Gibler.

The final season will also welcome back a few beloved character from the original series, including Bob Saget as Danny Tanner, Dave Coulier as Joey Gladstone and John Stamos as Jesse Katsopolis. One character fans can expect not to see is Jesse’s wife Becky, as actress Lori Loughlin was removed from the show following the sweeping college admissions scandal; she is currently facing substantial prison time.

Shooting officially wrapped on Fuller House on Friday, Nov. 15, with stars like Bure sharing the emotional experience on Instagram. Speaking in an Instagram video from set, Bure said in a teary video, “This is it. We just have a week left with each other. It’s really hard. It’s really, really hard. There’s no worry on our part about the future, and so I just thank you and reassure you to just have tears with us and hug along with us, ’cause that’s what we need, more the comfort and the love.”

Speaking with Us Weekly, Bure provided some insight into what the viewers will be seeing from the last installment of the hit show.

“It’s just going to wrap up and tie up loose ends with all the different relationships and characters,” she shared. “I think the audience will be really happy to feel some closure at the end of this season with where everyone is at.”