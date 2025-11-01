‘Fresh Prince’ Alum to Guest Star in Final Season of ‘Bel-Air’

Another Fresh Prince of Bel-Air alum is coming to Bel-Air.

Deadline reports that Janet Hubert will be guest starring in the upcoming fourth and final season of the Peacock reimagination.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Hubert portrayed the original Aunt Viv on Fresh Prince in the first three seasons before being replaced by Daphne Maxwell Reid. The actress will play a wise woman whom Hilary (Coco Jones) meets, and who becomes “instrumental to the Banks family.” Hubert is the sixth original cast member to appear on Bel-Air, following Reid, Vernee Watson-Johnson, Tatyana Ali, and Joseph Marcell. Additionally, Tyra Banks, who recurred during Season 4 as Jackie Ames, was recently announced to be appearing in the final season of Bel-Air.

THE FRESH PRINCE OF BEL-AIR — Season 1 — Pictured: Janet Hubert as Vivian Banks — Photo by: Chris Cuffaio/NBCU Photo Bank

Alongside Hubert, Caroline Chikezie from Power Book II: Ghost was also announced to guest star in Season 4 of Bel-Air, premiering on Monday, Nov. 24. Chikenzie will play Dominique Warren, the leader of Geoffrey’s (Jimmy Akingbola) former London gang, who is like a sister to him. Bel-Air also stars Jabari Banks, Olly Sholotan, Akira Akbar, Simone Joy Jones, Jordan L. Jones, and Adrian Holmes.

In Bel-Air’s fourth season, “Will tries to balance the fun and excitement of senior year with the expectations that have brought him to this moment. Carlton tests his own resolve as he deals with the fallout of some very big decisions that could threaten his future. Together, both boys will help each other through this pivotal time in their lives. An unexpected power shift will threaten the brotherhood between Phil and Geoffrey, whose loyalties to the Banks family will be tested.”

Pictured: (l-r) Janet Hubert as Vivian Banks, James Avery as Philip Banks, Tatyana Ali as Ashley Banks, Will Smith as William “Will” Smith — Photo by: Alice S. Hall/NBCU Photo Bank

“Viv struggles with reinventing herself as she looks at motherhood from a different perspective,” the logline continues. “It’s Ashley’s freshman year in high school, and she’s working through a rebellious phase, but quickly learns that the status quo may no longer serve her. Hilary goes on a journey of self-exploration.”

Additional details surrounding Hubert’s appearance on Bel-Air, such as which episode she’ll be in, have not been released, but with the season premiering soon, it shouldn’t be much longer until more information is shared. In the meantime, fans can watch all six seasons of Fresh Prince on HBO Max, while the first three seasons of Bel-Air are streaming on Peacock, where Season 4 will be available starting Nov. 24.