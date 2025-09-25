Tyra Banks to Guest Star in Final Season of ‘Bel-Air’

Bel-Air is going big for the final season.

Variety reports that Tyra Banks will guest star in the upcoming fourth season of the Peacock drama series.

Banks will be playing “a former college classmate with a big personality who Viv (Cassandra Freeman) is reluctantly reunited with.” The model actually recurred in the original The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air during the fourth season as Jackie Ames. It was one of her first roles, and she appeared in eight episodes. Banks’ latest acting role was in an episode of HBO’s Insecure in 2021.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – OCTOBER 16: Tyra Banks arrives at the grand reopening of the Burberry Flagship Store on October 16, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Raymond Hall/GC Images)

It was announced in December that Bel-Air, a reimagining of Fresh Prince, would be ending after its upcoming season, which will have eight episodes. Bel-Air premiered in 2022 and became Peacock’s first original big hit. It also stars Jabari Banks, Jimy Akingbola, Olly Sholotan, Coco Jones, Akira Akbar, Simone Joy Jones, Jordan L. Jones, and Adrian Holmes.

In Season 4, “Will tries to balance the fun and excitement of senior year with the expectations that have brought him to this moment. Carlton tests his own resolve as he deals with the fallout of some very big decisions that could threaten his future. Together, both boys will help each other through this pivotal time in their lives.”

“An unexpected power shift will threaten the brotherhood between Phil and Geoffrey, whose loyalties to the Banks family will be tested,” the logline continues. “Viv struggles with reinventing herself as she looks at motherhood from a different perspective. It’s Ashley’s freshman year in high school, and she’s working through a rebellious phase, but quickly learns that the status quo may no longer serve her. Hilary goes on a journey of self-exploration.”

Pictured: (l-r) Olly Sholotan as Carlton, Jabari Banks as Will — (Photo by: Anne Marie Fox/PEACOCK)

Banks is best known for her modeling career and hosting America’s Next Top Model from 2003 to 2018. Notable credits include Love & Basketball, Life-Size, Coyote Ugly, Halloween Resurrection, New York Undercover, Felicity, The Tyra Banks Show, Shake It Up, and FABLife. She hosted Dancing With the Stars from Season 29-31 and is a recurring panelist on the Hollywood Squares reboot.

It’s unknown how many episodes Tyra Banks will be appearing in and when she’s first introduced, but fans will soon get their answer. The fourth and final season of Bel-Air premieres on Nov. 24 on Peacock. The first three seasons are available now.