Final ‘Bel-Air’ Season Gets Premiere Date

The final season of Bel-Air is coming.

It was announced in December that the Peacock reboot would be ending after its upcoming fourth season.

The NBCUniversal streamer has announced that the fourth and final season of Bel-Air will premiere on Monday, Nov. 24. Returning cast members include Jabari Banks, Cassandra Freeman, Jimmy Akingbola, Olly Sholoton, Coco Jones, Akira Akbar, Simone Joy Jones, Jordan L. Jones, and Adrian Holmes. Season 4 will consist of eight episodes, with weekly drops.

Pictured: (l-r) Olly Sholotan as Carlton, Jabari Banks as Will — (Photo by: Anne Marie Fox/PEACOCK)

Per Peacock, in Season 4, “Will tries to balance the fun and excitement of senior year with the expectations that have brought him to this moment. Carlton tests his own resolve as he deals with the fallout of some very big decisions that could threaten his future. Together, both boys will help each other through this pivotal time in their lives. An unexpected power shift will threaten the brotherhood between Phil and Geoffrey, whose loyalties to the Banks family will be tested. Viv struggles with reinventing herself as she looks at motherhood from a different perspective. It’s Ashley’s freshman year in high school, and she’s working through a rebellious phase, but quickly learns that the status quo may no longer serve her. Hilary goes on a journey of self-exploration.”

Created by Andy Borowitz and Susan Borowitz and developed by Morgan Cooper, Malcolm Spellman, TJ Brady, and Rasheed Newson, Bel-Air is a reimagining of the beloved sitcom The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, also based on Cooper’s short fan film of the same name. The series premiered in 2022 and received mostly positive reviews. Just a few months after its premiere, Peacock revealed that Bel-Air was the most-streamed original series on the streaming service. Overall, Bel-Air holds a 95% approval rating and 75% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes.

When Bel-Air was canceled, it was reported that there were behind-the-scenes budget conversations, which could have been the reason for the delayed announcement, which came three months after the Season 3 finale. A reason for the cancellation has not been shared, but it can be assumed that there will be some closure at the end of Season 4, which is better than being left on a cliffhanger. Fans will just have to see how Bel-Air wraps up when the fourth and final season premieres on Monday, Nov. 24 only on Peacock.