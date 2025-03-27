Tatyana Ali Calls for Proper ‘Fresh Prince of Bel-Air’ Revival

Nearly 29 years after The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air ended, star Tatyana Ali is wanting a full-blown revival.

The actress portrayed Ashley Banks on all six seasons of the NBC sitcom in the ‘90s, but she’s stayed close to much of the cast. After reuniting with on-screen cousin Will Smith to hop on a viral trend, she took to her Instagram to put out a call to bring the characters back for real.

I love spending time with this man,” Ali said alongside a photo of her and Smith. “Love you Will! And for real… thank you to all the Fresh Prince fans that made this a trend and got us together again to relive the magic. You all have made my whole career as a performer heaven sent. I love you! Let’s stop playing and just bring all our characters back!!”

Ali and Smith got together to recreate a scene from Fresh Prince when Will comes up behind Ashley in her room while she’s dancing with headphones in and he copies her. The dance has been going viral on TikTok as of late due to people recreating it with Doechii’s “Anxiety” playing in the background. The actors even got the Grammy-winning artist to join in on the fun.

As for a potential revival, it has certainly been long enough that a new series needs to happen. Peacock did come out with a Bel-Air reboot, but it was canceled in December and will end after its upcoming fourth season. The series is a reimagining of the beloved sitcom, with Smith serving as an executive producer. Much of the original cast all reunited for the first time in 2020 for a reunion special. It was not only emotional, but it gave fans a new perspective on Fresh Prince during and after its run.

There are many reboots and revivals happening these days, so a new Fresh Prince series wouldn’t be totally unheard of. Ali is certainly interested, and since it seems like she is still close with her cousin, it wouldn’t be surprising if Smith was already on board as well. Who else would want to come back is unknown, but it would be fun if a new series were to happen, or at the very least, some type of special. For now, fans will have to settle with the original series, which is streaming on Max, along with the reunion special.