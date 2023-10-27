'For All Mankind' Co-Creator Addresses Apple TV+ Show's Future

While Apple TV+ continues canceling shows, For All Mankind isn't planning on slowing down any time soon. The sci-fi drama is gearing up to release its fourth season, premiering on Nov. 10. Even ahead of the new season, plans are already in place to keep the series going for at least another few seasons. Co-creator Ben Nedivi tells Collider that viewers are actually just at the halfway point of For All Mankind's planned story, noting they have a "very ambitious road map."

"Early on, we planned this out over six or seven seasons, so we're still on the road map, and I'm proud to say that we've stuck to, I think, the big goalposts we've had so far," Nedivi shared. "Obviously, there are changes every season, and we leave the writers and the writers' room flexibility to go off the map if we have to or make changes. But right now, I mean, we're sort of past the halfway point in a way, you know, and it's fascinating. As in most TV shows, in the beginning, you dream of like, 'Oh, I see this big arc…' As ambitious as we were, I don't think at that moment we really felt like we were like, 'Oh, yeah, for sure. Let's talk about what's gonna happen in Season 6 of the show,' but here we are premiering Season 4."

It's hard to have a concrete road map for something like a series that is so unpredictable. For instance, it was announced in August that Jodi Balfour won't be returning for Season 4, meaning that the series will likely have to come up with something as to what happened to President Ellen Waverly. Unfortunately, just because there is a plan for six or seven seasons, it doesn't necessarily mean the series will go that far. Especially with the way cancellations have been going on all networks and platforms, it's hard to tell what shows are safe and what aren't. At this point, no show is safe. However, it's likely For All Mankind could have a better chance at survival since there is a plan, but it could go either way.

The fact that there are no plans, at least for now, to end For All Mankind is good news for fans. Especially after the amount of shows Apple TV+ has canceled. Though, instead of worrying about the show's future, fans will want to worry about Season 4, which is premiering very soon. For All Mankind Season 4 premieres on Nov. 10 only on Apple TV+. Catch up on the first three seasons now.