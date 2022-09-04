Netflix Subscribers Upset Over Their Latest Cancellation

Netflix canceled the young adult vampire romance drama First Kill after its first season in early August, less than two months after its first season was released. This is not stopping Netflix subscribers from discovering the show, only to be horrified to learn there will be no more beyond the eight Season 1 episodes. Showrunner Felicia D. Henderson is trying to give fans some hope the show could be revived somewhere.

First Kill is based on a story by creator Victoria Schwab. Sarah Catherine Hook stars as Juliette Fairmount, a teenage vampire who needs to make her first kill so she can take her place among her family of vampires, who are direct descendants of Lilith. Imani Lewis plays Calliope "Cal" Burns, who falls in love with Juliette. Unfortunately, Cal is a monster hunter, which challenges their budding romance. Elizabeth Mitchell (Lost) starred as Juliette's mother Margot, while Jason R. Moore (The Punisher) played Cal's father Jack.

In the immediate wake of First Kill's cancellation, Henderson told The Daily Beast she blamed Netflix's poor marketing. "I think I expected that to be the beginning and that the other equally compelling and important elements of the show – monsters vs. monster hunters, the battle between two powerful matriarchs, etc. – would eventually be promoted, and that didn't happen," she said. According to Henderson, Netflix said the show was being cut short so soon because the completion rate "wasn't high enough."