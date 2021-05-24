Final Season of Netflix Heist Series Gets Premiere Date

✖

Netflix's La Casa De Papel (Money Heist) is coming to an end with its fifth and final season, which the streamer announced Monday will debut in two parts, premiering Sept. 3 and Dec. 3. The action-packed series also released a new trailer for the upcoming season, and it looks like the gang is in for some combat as they try to make it out alive after losing one of their own in a dark moment.

Having been shut in the Bank of Spain for more than 100 hours, the crew did manage to rescue Lisbon, but the Professor was captured by Sierra, Netflix's official synopsis for the new season reveals. Just when it seems like nothing else could go wrong, the gang faces an enemy unlike any they've ever seen — the army — as their grand heist turns into war.

Series creator Álex Pina told Entertainment Weekly in July that the series will be "moving from a chess game — a mere intellectual strategy — to a war strategy: attack and contention" as it enters its fifth season, which he called "the most epic" one yet. "Adrenaline is within Money Heist's DNA. Every thirty seconds things take place and disrupt the characters, a turn of the screw to the action. The adrenaline mixed with feelings arising from absolutely complex, magnetic, unforeseeable characters will continue until the end of the heist to the Bank of Spain," Pina said. "However, the gang will now be pushed into irreversible situations, into a wild war: it is the most epic part of all the parts we've shot."

Beginning to write Part 5 of the series mid-pandemic, Pina told Deadline they wanted to shake up what fans expected to create a "sensation of a season finale or series finale" in the first volume by working in "an extremely aggressive genre, putting The Gang on the ropes." There's more of a focus on the "emotional situation" of the characters, he added, in what will be a "journey across their sentimental map that connects us directly to their departure."

Money Heist stars Alvaro Morte, Ursula Corbero, Jamie Lorente, Miguel Herrán, Darko Peric, Itziar Ituno, Paco Tous, Alba Flores, Esther Acebo, Itziar Ituño, Enrique Arce, Kiti Mánver, Juan Fernández, and Mario de la Rosa. Joining the final season are Miguel Ángel Silvestre (Sense8, Narcos) and Patrick Criado (Vivir sin permiso or Unauthorized Living). Don't miss the final season of La Casa De Papel (Money Heist), premiering Sept. 3 and Dec. 3 on Netflix.