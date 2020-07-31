✖

Netflix's Spanish-language original series La Casa De Papel (Money Heist) is officially coming to an end. After debuting on the streamer back in May of 2017, Netflix announced Friday that the beloved original series would be coming to an end after its fifth and final season. The announcement was a bittersweet one, as it also confirmed the Season 5 renewal of the series.

According to Entertainment Weekly, which was the first report news of the series coming to an end, Money Heist will begin production on its final season on Monday in Denmark. Production will also take the series to Spain and Portugal. The production start date comes as a number of Netflix series resume production after being forced to a halt amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The series is centered around "The Professor," a criminal mastermind, and his plan to pull off the biggest heist in recorded history, requiring him to recruit eight people to him carry out the mission. The eight-episode fourth season, which dropped on Netflix on April 3, saw The Professor's team declare war on the authorities during their job at the Bank of Spain and ended with the death of one critical member of the team. According to series creator Alex Pina, the series will be "moving from a chess game — a mere intellectual strategy — to a war strategy: attack and contention" as it enters its fifth season, which Pina called "the most epic" one yet.

"Adrenaline is within Money Heist's DNA. Every thirty seconds things take place and disrupt the characters, a turn of the screw to the action. The adrenaline mixed with feelings arising from absolutely complex, magnetic, unforeseeable characters will continue until the end of the heist to the Bank of Spain," Pina said. "However, the gang will now be pushed into irreversible situations, into a wild war: it is the most epic part of all the parts we've shot."

Money Heist stars Alvaro Morte, Ursula Corbero, Jamie Lorente, Miguel Herrán, Darko Peric, Itziar Ituno, Paco Tous, Alba Flores, Esther Acebo, Itziar Ituño, Enrique Arce, Kiti Mánver, Juan Fernández, and Mario de la Rosa. Those cast members will be joined by a few new faces in the final season, including Miguel Ángel Silvestre (Sense8, Narcos) and Patrick Criado (Vivir sin permiso, or Unauthorized Living). Their roles have not yet been revealed.

The first four seasons of Money Heist are currently available for streaming on Netflix. Season 5, the final season, does not yet have a premiere date. Stay tuned to PopCulture.com for the latest updates.