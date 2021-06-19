Father's Day Weekend: Here's What to Stream on Netflix, Hulu, HBO Max, Disney+ and More
Father's Day is Sunday, June 20, and while many families might want to enjoy the outdoors, the heat in some states may inspire others to stay in the cool indoors. For those staying inside, there are plenty of new shows and movies, as well as old favorites, available to stream. We've put together a list to help you and your family sift through all that's available.
The biggest streaming release of the weekend is Disney and Pixar's astounding film Luca, which will not be available in theaters. Although it is a brand new film, the movie does not come with an extra $30 price tag on Disney+ like Cruella and Raya the Last Dragon did when they were first released on the platform.
Netflix also chose this weekend to release Fatherhood, a new movie starring comedian Kevin Hart. The dramedy was set to be released by Sony Pictures, but the studio sold it to Netflix during the coronavirus pandemic. The major release for Hulu this weekend is Dave Season 2, featuring the return of Dave Burd, who is trying to launch his rapping career as Lil Dicky. Scroll on for a look at some of the new releases this weekend.
Luca (Disney+)
Luca, Pixar's latest film, carries on the studio's long tradition of creating heartwarming, gorgeous animated adventures. The movie is set in an Italian Riviera town, where Luca is a sea monster who hopes to escape his boring life underwater by winning a Vespa! The film's cast includes Jacob Tremblay, Jim Gaffigan, Maya Rudolph, and Jack Dylan Grazer. It was directed by Enrico Casarosa, who directed the short La Luna (2011), which played in theaters before Brave.prevnext
Fatherhood (Netflix)
Netflix's big release this weekend is Fatherhood, which gives Kevin Hart a rare chance to star in a more serious film. He plays a recently widowed father struggling to raise his daughter after his wife's unexpected death. It was directed by Paul Weitz (American Pie, About a Boy) and is based on Two Kisses for Maddy: A Memoir of Loss and Love by Matthew Logelin. Alfre Woodard and Lil Rel Howery also star.prevnext
Revolution Rent (HBO Max)
HBO Max subscribers can still catch In The Heights on the platform without paying extra. But if you want to catch another musical project, you can see Revolution Rent. It is a 2019 documentary about Andy Senor Jr.'s attempts to stage an adaptation of Rent in his home country of Cuba. Senor, who was a member of the original Rent touring production, co-directed the film.prevnext
Intelligence - Season 2 (Peacock)
David Schwimmer might still be best known for Friends, but the actor can be seen in plenty of other projects. One of those is Intelligence, a comedy you can find on NBCUniversal's Peacock platform. It is a British sitcom starring Schwimmer as an NSA agent assigned to act as a liaison to a U.K. cybercrimes unit. Creator Nick Mohammed (Bridget Jones' Baby) co-stars. The entire first season is also available on Peacock.prevnext
Dave - Season 2 (Hulu)
Hulu released the first two episodes of Dave Season 2 on June 16, and new episodes are released on Wednesdays. The series stars real-life rapper Dave Burd/Lil Dicky playing a ficionalized version of himself. GaTa, Lil Dicky's real-life hype-man, also stars as himself. Burd co-created the series with Jeff Schaffer (Curb Your Enthusiasm, The League).prevnext
Seinfeld (Hulu)
This weekend is also the last weekend you can watch Seinfeld on Hulu! The legendary sitcom is leaving the platform on Thursday. It will next be available to stream on Netflix, but not immediately. Netflix has not announced when the show will debut there, meaning there could be several months without Seinfeld available to stream.