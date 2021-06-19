Father's Day Weekend: Here's What to Stream on Netflix, Hulu, HBO Max, Disney+ and More

Father's Day is Sunday, June 20, and while many families might want to enjoy the outdoors, the heat in some states may inspire others to stay in the cool indoors. For those staying inside, there are plenty of new shows and movies, as well as old favorites, available to stream. We've put together a list to help you and your family sift through all that's available.

The biggest streaming release of the weekend is Disney and Pixar's astounding film Luca, which will not be available in theaters. Although it is a brand new film, the movie does not come with an extra $30 price tag on Disney+ like Cruella and Raya the Last Dragon did when they were first released on the platform.

Netflix also chose this weekend to release Fatherhood, a new movie starring comedian Kevin Hart. The dramedy was set to be released by Sony Pictures, but the studio sold it to Netflix during the coronavirus pandemic. The major release for Hulu this weekend is Dave Season 2, featuring the return of Dave Burd, who is trying to launch his rapping career as Lil Dicky. Scroll on for a look at some of the new releases this weekend.