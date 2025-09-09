Fate of Leanne Morgan’s Netflix Sitcom Revealed

Leanne Morgan is sticking around on Netflix.

The streaming giant has renewed the comedy series Leanne for a second season.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Created by Morgan, Chuck Lorre, and Susan McMartin, the series premiered in late July with 16 episodes. Inspired by her stand-up, in Leanne, the life of Morgan’s titular character “takes an unexpected turn when her husband of 33 years leaves her for another woman. Starting over when you’re a grandmother and in menopause isn’t exactly what she had in mind, but with the help of her family, she will navigate this new chapter with grace, dignity, and jell salad.”

Play video

“We’re coming back for a second season!” Morgan said via Tudum. “I am so grateful to all the writers, producers, Netflix, WB, our amazing cast, and especially for all the fans of the show. Y’all did this for us, and we can’t wait to be back!”

“Much thanks and gratitude to Netflix for this amazing opportunity,” added Lorre, who also serves as an executive producer. “Congrats to Leanne and the entire cast and crew. This has been an incredible journey that began with a visit to Knoxville, Tennessee. Leanne Morgan is the whole package. A comedic genius, a warm, loving human being, and an absolute joy to work with.”

Leanne. Leanne Morgan in Episode #103 of Leanne. Cr. Patrick McElhenney/Netflix

The renewal is not so surprising. The series debuted in Netflix’s Global Top 10 when it premiered, and is holding steady with a 71% approval rating and 88% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes. Along with Morgan, Leanne stars Kristen Johnston, Celia Weston, Blake Clark, Ryan Stiles, Graham Rogers, and Hannah Pilkes. Aside from Morgan and Lorre, McMartin, Nick Bakay, and Judi Marmel serve as executive producers. The series comes from Chuck Lorre Productions, Inc., in association with Warner Bros. Television.

As of now, a premiere date for Season 2 of Leanne has not been released, nor has a production start date. It’s likely more information will be revealed in the coming months, but fans will be excited knowing that another season of Leanne is on the way. In the meantime, viewers can watch Morgan’s 2023 stand-up special Leanne Morgan: I’m Every Woman, which is Netflix’s most-viewed stand-up special from a female comedian globally. Season 1 of Leanne is streaming now on Netflix, with Season 2 coming very soon.